VIOLET FM WILL SOON BE AVAILABLE ON FM 106.7 IN OSCEOLA, AR
Violet FM Radio will soon be available on FM 106.7, thanks to a LPFM license recently awarded by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).OSCEOLA, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new LPFM Station will be launching in Osceola, Bringing Fresh Music & Culture to the Airwaves. Residents of Osceola will be able to tune in to 106.7 a station dedicated to delivering a diverse range of music and culture to the local community. Violet FM will be a destination for the latest community news, music, and emerging artists. "At Violet FM we are thrilled to provide a platform that showcases the musical talents of our vibrant community," said Farahnaz. "Our mission is to entertain, inform, and inspire our listeners while promoting local artists and events in Osceola."Listeners can expect dynamic programming that caters to the community, with special segments highlighting Osceola's rich cultural landscape. Stay tuned for engaging programming on Violet FM.
At Violet FM Station is to celebrate the rich musical heritage of Osceola through diverse programming that immerses listeners in the soulful sounds of Delta blues. Violet Fm aims to serve as a cultural hub, weaving together music, stories, and community to create a truly immersive radio experience. By showcasing local talent and preserving the traditions of the region, Violet Fm strives to foster a deep connection to Osceola's roots and inspire a sense of pride in the towns unique heritage. Through a commitment to providing quality programming that reflects the essence of Osceola's culture, Violet Fm amis to engage, educate, and entertain listeners while preserving the legacy of Delta blues for future generations. Tune in on this journey to amplify the voices and stories that make Osceola truly special.
Vision
Locally-focused non-commercial FM radio is vital to a community. Violet FM believes that radio has the power to unite, inspire, entertain, and uplift.
