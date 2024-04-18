ELM MicroGrid & ELM Solar Energize Texas with Renewable Energy Manufacturing, Job Growth and American Innovation

ELM MicroGrid | ELM Solar's new 125,000 sq.ft. manufacturing and distribution facility located in The Colony, TX. The interior of ELM MicroGrid | ELM Solar manufacturing and distribution facility located in The Colony, TX.

New 125,000 sq.ft. manufacturing facility introduces 150 renewable jobs to suburban Dallas.

PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELM Microgrid and ELM Solar proudly announces the grand opening of its state-of-the-art 125,000 square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in The Colony, Texas. This milestone event marks a significant step forward in promoting American-made innovation, advancing resilient energy solutions, and creating manufacturing jobs.

Located northwest of Dallas, the new facility has created 70 jobs, rising to 150 jobs, in microgrid and solar thermal technology design, manufacturing, and logistics. By having production and distribution located in The Colony, ELM MicroGrid and ELM Solar will be better positioned to meet the growing demand for energy resilience solutions from commercial and industrial customers.

"We are thrilled to inaugurate our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in The Colony, Texas," said Lee C. Graves, Founder and Chairman of ELM Companies. “By leveraging innovative technologies and a talented workforce, we aim to meet the growing demand for common-sense, resilient energy solutions and drive the energy economy that Texas is world famous for."

Central to the facility's operations is the unveiling of ELM's second-generation battery energy storage system (BESS) during the opening. This technology is aimed at further supporting critical infrastructure across the utility system. Additionally, ELM recently announced it will begin to manufacture its UK partner, Naked Energy's solar thermal technology, Virtu, at the site. The organization can provide battery energy storage and solar thermal collectors for various commercial applications, reducing reliance on grid electricity and alleviating strain on the system. Moreover, ELM Microgrid and ELM Solar take pride in their commitment to producing products made in America, supporting local supply chains, and promoting domestic manufacturing.

"We believe that American manufacturing is not just about producing goods; it's about investing in our communities, empowering our workforce, and driving sustainable economic growth,” stated Aron Bowman, President of ELM MicroGrid and ELM Solar. “By establishing our cutting-edge facility in Texas, we reaffirm our dedication to American innovation and the importance of local manufacturing in shaping a resilient and prosperous future."

This new factory, in addition to its manufacturing site in Oklahoma, will allow ELM to increase its production to 1,000 microgrid units per year. By 2025, ELM plans to also handle all manufacturing for the North American Virtu solar projects within the US, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers for its US customers. They are aiming to produce 150,000 Virtu collectors by 2028.