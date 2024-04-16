Arizona Housing Fund receives $120,000 grant from Burton Family Foundation
The Arizona Housing Fund has received a $120,000 grant from the Burton Family Foundation to fund more housing for Arizona's homeless population.
Through this grant to the Arizona Housing Fund, the Burton Family Foundation will help fund a place to call home for homeless Arizonans.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona Housing Fund (AZHF) has received a $120,000 grant from the Burton Family Foundation. One hundred percent of the funds will be used to provide grants to experienced Arizona nonprofits to bring more permanent, supportive affordable housing units to our state’s growing homeless population.
— Howard Epstein, Arizona Housing Fund Founder
“Through the collective generosity of home buyers, sellers, and industry leaders, the Arizona Housing Fund is providing lasting and meaningful support to those experiencing homelessness across our state,” said Christine Burton, Co-Founder and Chair of the Burton Family Foundation. “We’re thrilled to play a small part in helping the visionaries behind the Arizona Housing Fund to achieve their goal of reducing Arizona’s homeless population.”
“We’ve had the opportunity to get to know the Burton Family Foundation through our relationship with the Arizona Community Foundation, where both our Fund and the Foundation are housed,” says AZHF founder Howard Epstein. “The Burton Family Foundation has provided significant support to a number of nonprofits in our community. Through this grant to the Arizona Housing Fund, the Burton Family Foundation will help fund a place to call home for homeless Arizonans.”
The Arizona Housing Fund, established in 2019, has raised nearly $2 million dollars and granted a total of $1.35 million to eight nonprofits (Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona, Native American Connections, Central Arizona Shelter Services, Housing for Hope, Arizona Housing Inc., St. Vincent de Paul, Coalition for Compassion & Justice, and Family Promise of Greater Phoenix) for housing projects to serve Arizonans experiencing homelessness.
“Our fund is often the last piece of funding needed to help get a project across the finish line,” explains Epstein. “At the recent ribbon-cutting at JoJo’s Place, a new project from Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona, we heard that it was the Arizona Housing Fund grant that helped cover unexpected construction costs and ensure the new community was able to open its doors as planned.”
About Arizona Housing Fund
Arizona Housing Fund (AZHF) is a dedicated sustainable fundraising source to help Arizona nonprofits build more affordable supportive housing and bring the homeless home. The Fund’s equity grants will enable more housing units to be constructed, with the goal of reducing homelessness throughout the state. Funding primarily comes from a voluntary escrow donation program, where homebuilders, developers, agents, and title companies participate in the program and give buyers and sellers an opportunity to donate to the AZHF. Tax-deductible donations from individuals, foundations, nonprofits, and for-profit corporations are also welcome. To learn more or to donate, visit arizonahousingfund.org.
About The Burton Family Foundation
Established in 2015 as a supporting organization of the Arizona Community Foundation, the Burton Family Foundation is dedicated to fostering positive transformation and empowering individuals and communities. Guided by the belief in the inherent dignity of all people, the foundation strives to advance individual achievement through support for education and human services organizations, initiatives, and innovations serving high need, underserved, and underrepresented communities across Arizona.
