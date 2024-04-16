Higher Yields Consulting Announces Launch of Specialized Accounting and Finance Services

Visit Higher Yields' "Accounting & Finance" page for more details.

Accounting and finance services will be facilitated through HYC's financial arm, Higher Yields Capital Partners (HYCP).

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Higher Yields Consulting (HYC), a leading consultancy in the cannabis industry, is excited to announce the launch of its new suite of accounting and financial services, specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of cannabis businesses. Served through HYC’s financial arm, Higher Yields Capital Partners (HYCP), the new offerings provide comprehensive solutions from basic bookkeeping to advanced financial management packages and are designed to navigate the accounting complexities facing cannabis professionals.

Services Include:

Bookkeeping: Customizable services that help streamline financial processes, allowing business owners to focus on growth and operations.

Basic & Advanced Financial Packages: Including everything from fixed asset management and payroll to accounts receivable/accounts payable reconciliation, budgeting, CFO support, and comprehensive financial analysis to support informed decision-making

Advanced Services: HYCP offers specialized accounting services such as internal controls, inventory costing, strategic planning, 280e compliance analysis, audit readiness, and comprehensive tax filing solutions.

Cannabis-Specific Accounting Solutions: HYCP’s cannabis accounting services offer precision and efficiency, adapting to each business's specific financial landscape. Enhanced services include fixed asset tagging, subledger tracking and depreciation, payroll management, and advanced tax services such as 1099 analysis and indirect statement of cash flow management.

“Proper financial management goes beyond mere compliance; it’s a strategic advantage, especially in a competitive and regulated industry like cannabis,” said Cory Waggoner, CEO of Higher Yields Consulting. “Our team of experts is equipped to handle the intricacies of cannabis financials, ensuring that our clients not only meet regulatory standards but also seize financial opportunities to foster growth and sustainability.”

HYC invites all cannabis business operators to discover how their operations can benefit from tailored financial strategies by scheduling a consultation with an HYCP accounting expert.

About Higher Yields Consulting:

Higher Yields Consulting is a Denver-based, international business consulting firm whose founding members have been successfully providing professional consulting services to the commercial cannabis and hemp industries since 2008.

From licensing, real estate, cultivation management, financial plans, facility design-build services, human resource services, branding, marketing, compliance, banking access and more, Higher Yields has decades of combined experience working closely with clients across the booming cannabis industry.