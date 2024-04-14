Remarks by Chargé d’Affaires at the Opening of the Soifua Manuia EMS Course

April 15, 2024, at 0930

 Faafetai tele lava Assistant Commissioner Matofai for that

inspiring word of prayer.

 Commissioner of Samoa Fire and Emergency Services, Authority –

Tanuvasa and members of your management team.

 SFESA Board of Director – Paiutu Alistair Sagato Molioo

 Acting Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Health –

Leatigaga

 Ministry of Police

 Colonel Paz Nuanez, OIC of the U.S. Soifua Manuia Medical team

 Participants from SFESA and MOH

 Members of the media

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is a privilege to join you today as we launch the U.S. Soifua Manuia Medical Mission – Emergency Medical Services Course, a testament to the strong partnership between the United States and Samoa.

I am extremely delighted that over 30 participants will take part in the Trauma Technician Additional Skills Identifier (TTASI) course provided by the U.S. Soifua Manuia Medics.

This Trauma Med I – EMS course, is a 50-hour program designed to enhance pre-hospital management of trauma and mass casualty situations. Inspired by the Army’s Combat Lifesaver course, it aims to improve survival outcomes for those injured in such emergencies. It is our hope that this training will enrich the participant’s skills and broaden their capabilities.

Additionally, today marks the continuation of our partnership with the Government of Samoa, alongside the Ministry of Health, the National University of Samoa, and the Oceania University of Medicine. Together, we will extend our support to six district hospitals—Poutasi, Lufilufi, Leulumoega, and the Motootua main Hospital in Upolu, and Sataua, Safotu, and Tuasivi in Savaii—ensuring the provision of critical medical services where they are most needed.

The Soifua Manuia Medical Mission is a reflection of our collective

commitment to assist the government of Samoa with improving

healthcare accessibility and enhancing medical capacities throughout Samoa.

We are hopeful that this mission will continue to support Samoan medical professionals and benefit the people of Samoa by providing essential healthcare services, in doing so improve lives and strengthen communities.

The Soifua Manuia Medical Mission embodies our shared commitment to better healthcare access and stronger medical systems in Samoa.

We are hopeful that our efforts will support Samoan healthcare

professionals and improve community wellbeing.

Thank you again Tanuvasa and your team as well as our other partner agencies in attendance today, for your continued support and partnership. We could not have done this without you.

Together, we are making a meaningful difference, and I look forward to seeing the progress throughout.

Soifua ma ia manuia.

