F&G seeking members for a new Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is soliciting interest from mule deer hunters to participate in an advisory committee to evaluate potential changes to mule deer hunting seasons in the Southeast Region.

Mule deer herds are challenged by hard winters, increasing human development, decreasing habitat quality, improved hunting technology, changing hunter values, and an increased demand for hunting opportunities. The combination of these factors necessitates thoughtful discussions and evaluations of how we hunt mule deer.

The advisory committee will work with Fish and Game staff in the Southeast Region to identify potential new general deer hunting seasons that are publicly acceptable, allow hunters to participate annually, create a more desirable buck component of the mule deer population, and improve the experiences of hunters. Recommendations developed by the committee will be used in discussions during the 2025-2026 big game season setting process.

Expectations and timeline

The Southeast Idaho Mule Deer Advisory Committee will be composed of deer hunters who reside in the Southeast Region boundaries. The committee is expected to meet monthly throughout 2024 to draft proposal ideas for mule deer seasons in Southeast Idaho. Proposals are due by December 2024 for consideration in the 2025 hunting season.

The advisory committee will be presented sufficient background information on mule deer management from Fish and Game staff, then generate and discuss ideas to accomplish goals and ultimately provide recommendations for season setting that represent the best interest of the overall hunting community in Idaho.

Roles and responsibilities of committee members

Become knowledgeable about mule deer populations and harvest management.

Regularly attend scheduled meetings (monthly basis).

Understand and become familiar with the diverse interests, concerns, perspectives, and desires of Idaho deer hunters.

Maintain an open mind regarding other member views and/or concerns.

Participate collaboratively in group decision-making.

Communicate on a regular basis with community members/interests the individual was selected to represent. Please note that members of this advisory group, their area of interest, and their e-mail addresses will be made available to the public.

Commit to participate in the advisory group until the Idaho Fish and Game Commission adopts big game seasons and rules for the 2025-2026 seasons.

Application process

To be considered for a position on this advisory committee, send an email to R5@idfg.idaho.gov with the subject header “mule deer advisory committee” by April 26th, 2024. Those who submit their interest in this committee by the deadline will be forwarded an application.

Fish and Game thanks those who are interested in being part of the Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee. We look forward to working collaboratively with our hunters to explore new ways to manage mule deer populations in southeast Idaho.