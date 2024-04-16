The Crazy Lamp Lady Announces Her Participation in Heart of Ohio Antiques Meet & Greet Event

On April 20th at the Heart of Ohio Antiques in Springfield, OH, Jocelyn Elizabeth, better known as The Crazy Lamp Lady, will participate in a meet-and-greet.

CARLISLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Those who love the elegant, primitive, and sometimes downright confounding relics of days gone by never need an excuse to stroll through a promising antique store. However, if there is ever a reason to visit the Heart of Ohio Antiques, the upcoming Meet and Greet featuring the Crazy Lamp Lady is it.

Heart of Ohio Antiques is billed as America’s “biggest and best” antique mall. The center boasts over 800 vendors and 1,425 booths spread over 122,000 square feet.

Over the past few years, Jocelyn often featured the Heart of Ohio Antiques in shopping videos with her large social media following across Facebook and YouTube. On her next visit to the antique mall, however, she won’t have much time for shopping. Instead, she will meet with friends and followers on her channels.

This year’s Heart of Ohio Antiques event will feature delicious food, at least 1,500 giveaways, and many surprises yet to be revealed. There are even rumors of spontaneous karaoke.

In addition to the resident Mo-Jo’s Cafe, attendees can enjoy a variety of food vendors that will be stationed under a large tent behind the mall. Antique lovers from the Buckeye State and beyond are invited to peruse the vintage offerings, eat some tasty treats, and meet some vintage resellers and YouTubers, including Berner Brothers Antiques, Flying Pig Thrift, Follow that Bug Vintage, and, of course, the Crazy Lamp Lady herself.

Organizers expect the event to be well-attended and are asking visitors to expect long lines and give themselves time to enjoy it to the fullest. The Meet and Greet will extend from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the mall’s usual operating hours. If the lines are long, do a little shopping and come back later. It’s possible one might run into their favorite vendors or online vintage resellers circulating the mall.

With plenty to do and plenty of time, everyone is sure to have a great day. The Crazy Lamp Lady will be present to say hello, answer questions, and help make everyone’s day a little bit brighter.

For more information on the Heart of Ohio Antiques, go to their website: https://www.heartofohioantiques.com/.

About Crazy Lamp Lady

Jocelyn Elizabeth, known as the Crazy Lamp Lady, owns an online business that sells vintage treasures to customers worldwide. Jocelyn enjoys posting daily video content and sharing her shopping adventures with her dedicated audiences.