Parent Leadership Academy of Tampa Bay Launches to Empower Hillsborough County Residents

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Parent Leadership Academy of Tampa Bay, operated by Project LINK, announces its parent mastery classes available at the former Just Elementary School, offering a transformative educational experience for Hillsborough County residents.

With nearly 35 years of serving families in the Tampa Bay Area, Project LINK continues its commitment to empowering families through comprehensive services.

The Parent Leadership Academy of Tampa Bay is an initiative designed to equip parents with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to navigate the challenges of modern parenting. Located at the heart of Hillsborough County, this innovative academy offers a diverse range of workshops, training sessions, parent mastery classes, and resources to support parents in fostering healthy family dynamics and developing essential literacy and workforce skills while pursuing pathways to personal and professional growth.

"We are thrilled to launch the Parent Leadership Academy of Tampa Bay, providing a platform for parents to learn, grow, and connect," said Tina Young, MHDFS, CEO of Project LINK. “Our goal is to provide comprehensive support for individuals seeking to enhance their skills and achieve their career goals, while also empowering parents with the knowledge and tools needed to create nurturing environments for their children."

The Parent Leadership Academy (PLA) has partnered with Hillsborough County Public Schools to provide integrated education and training (IET) classes, offering comprehensive support for educational and career advancement. Through these collaborative efforts, the PLA aims to empower individuals with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to thrive in today's competitive job market.

In addition to IET classes, the PLA offers courses focused on addressing adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are stressful or traumatic events that occur during childhood. These experiences can include things like abuse, neglect, household dysfunction, or witnessing violence. ACEs can have long-lasting effects on a person's physical, emotional, and mental health, and can impact their relationships and overall well-being later in life. These courses provide parents with valuable insights into how to create nurturing environments that promote resilience and mitigate the long-term effects of ACEs. Parents will learn practical strategies for supporting their children's emotional and mental health, fostering healthy relationships, building strong family bonds; becoming more informed, compassionate, and effective caregivers, and ensuring the best possible outcomes for their children's future.

Furthermore, the Parent Leadership Academy offers a series of Parent Mastery Classes designed to support parents and professionals working with parents, in their journey of growth and development. These classes cover a range of topics, including positive parenting, communication skills, boundaries and discipline, emotional intelligence, self-care, teen parenting, co-parenting, blended family dynamics, special needs parenting, and mindful parenting.

"We believe every parent has the potential to create positive change within their family and community," says Debra E. Thrower, Ph.D., LCSW, Project LINK program advisor. "By providing accessible and empowering education, we strive to support parents in building strong, resilient families that thrive, now and in the future." “In addition to its educational offerings, the Parent Leadership Academy of Tampa Bay provides a supportive community where parents can connect, share experiences, and receive ongoing encouragement and guidance. With a commitment to fostering collaboration and empowerment, the academy serves as a beacon of hope and opportunity for families throughout Hillsborough County.”

For more information about the Parent Leadership Academy of Tampa Bay and upcoming workshops, visit www.theplacademy.org

About Project LINK: Project LINK is a community-based organization dedicated to providing health and educational resources to underserved families in Hillsborough County. By collaborating with various partners, Project LINK aims to ensure equal opportunities for all children and empower families to access the services they need. For more information, visit www.project-link.org