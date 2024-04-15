Axalta Named a 2023 General Motors Supplier of the Year

PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, was recognized by General Motors as a top global supplier of 2023 during its annual Supplier of the Year recognition event last week in Miami. In total, 86 suppliers were recognized with a Supplier of the Year award.

“We are proud to be recognized by General Motors again as a 2023 Supplier of the Year,” said Hadi Awada, President, Global Mobility Coatings, Axalta. “Through our strong relationship we provide innovative products like AquaEC™ and our low carbon footprint sustainable coating system, and services like our COATS Model to GM, and strive to help them create advanced vehicles while also furthering our mutual sustainability goals.”

“We’re honored to partner with these top suppliers who have made notable contributions to our transformation. Together, we’re pushing boundaries, pioneering new technologies and redefining what’s possible,” said Jeff Morrison, vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, General Motors. “Their innovation and support are critical to helping us deliver the world-class vehicles our customers have to come expect.”

A global, cross-functional GM team rigorously selects Supplier of the Year award winners based on performance, innovation, cultural alignment with GM’s values, and commitment to achieving GM’s ambitious goals.

The GPSC Priority Wheel guides the selection process, prioritizing the customer in every aspect of supply chain decision-making. This framework prioritizes three core values: Safety, Inclusion and Relationships. These foundational values underpin all other priorities, including Sustainability, Innovation, Execution, Resilience and Profitability.

By emphasizing these values, GPSC fosters a robust, diverse, collaborative partnership ecosystem that drives mutual success for GM and its suppliers.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn and @axalta on X.

Media Inquiries

Lisa Gentile

(d) 248-896-7783

Lisa.Gentile@axalta.com

Jessica McDuell

(d) 302-897-4486

Jessica.McDuell@axalta.com