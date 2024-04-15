MPD Investigating Shooting Death of 15-Year-Old Girl

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Sunday, April 14, 2024, at approximately 10:48 p.m., officers were in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast when they heard gunshots. While investigating, they found a teenage girl with gunshot wound injuries inside of an apartment building. She died at the scene.

The detectives’ investigation determined that the suspects fired shots, from a vehicle, at individuals who were outside. After the gunshots, the victim ran inside the building where she was found by the responding officers.

The victim has been identified as 15-year-old Niomi Russell of Northwest.

