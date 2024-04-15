Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,776 in the last 365 days.

MPD Investigating Shooting Death of 15-Year-Old Girl

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Sunday, April 14, 2024, at approximately 10:48 p.m., officers were in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast when they heard gunshots. While investigating, they found a teenage girl with gunshot wound injuries inside of an apartment building. She died at the scene.

The detectives’ investigation determined that the suspects fired shots, from a vehicle, at individuals who were outside. After the gunshots, the victim ran inside the building where she was found by the responding officers.

The victim has been identified as 15-year-old Niomi Russell of Northwest.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24056195

###

You just read:

MPD Investigating Shooting Death of 15-Year-Old Girl

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more