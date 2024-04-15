ADOT to reopen state roads to popular White Mountain attractions on April 17

PHOENIX – With warmer springtime temperatures taking hold, several high-elevation roadways are reopening this week after being closed for the winter, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The highways scheduled to reopen Wednesday, April 17, are:

State Route 261 between Eagar and Big Lake in the White Mountains

State Route 273 between Sunrise Park and Big Lake in the White Mountains

State Route 473 between State Route 260 and Hawley Lake in the White Mountains

ADOT closes these scenic roadways annually as part of the agency’s winter shutdown schedule due to the significant amounts of snowfall these parts of the state typically receive.

Another highway that closes for the winter, State Route 67, leading to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park, is scheduled to reopen with park facilities in mid-May.