Ed Martin Automotive Announces 3 Locations Earn 2024 Cars.com Dealer of the Year Awards for Customer Service Excellence
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ed Martin Automotive Announces Three Locations Earn 2024 Cars.com Dealer of the Year Awards for Customer Service Excellence
Ed Martin Toyota, Ed Martin Nissan and Ed Martin Buick GMC have been awarded a 2024 Dealer of the Year Award in Indiana by car-shopping marketplace Cars.comⓇ (NYSE: CARS). The Dealer of the Year Award recognizes automotive dealerships that excel, based on average star rating, total number of reviews and dealer response to those reviews — all key drivers of repeat and referral business.1
“Cars.com provides a dealership with actionable feedback from their customers — and the ability to set the bar for what a customer should expect when doing business at a dealer. This past year, Ed Martin Toyota went above and beyond for their customers,” said Jamie Oldershaw, vice president of reputation at Cars.com. “The online experience is critical for vehicle shoppers, and dealers like Ed Martin Toyota understand that. Ensuring customers are given an exceptional experience throughout the entire shopping or service process begins online and ultimately ends there with an online review — and dealers that recognize this rise to the top.”
Cars.com helps dealers build their online reputation and connect shoppers with their top salespeople virtually to ensure that the experience is established before the shopper walks through the doors. Award-winning dealers encourage their shoppers to leave reviews that will help build a dealer's online reputation and generate new customers.
“We strive at all our 11 dealerships to be upfront, only advertise final pricing, and welcoming to all. We are very pleased that 3 were recognized by the Cars.com users to be voted Dealers of the Year. Our Goal is to have all 11 represented next year. Something each management team is focused on.” Said Mark Harrison, President of Ed Marti Automotive.
Cars.com Dealer of the Year Award Methodology
The Cars.com Dealer of the Year Awards are presented annually to the top auto dealers with 25 or more reviews based on the dealership’s average star rating and the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2023 calendar year, as well as management response rate to those reviews.
1 Review statistics and winner selection is based on data from DealerRater, a leading reputation management and car-dealer review platform that is part of the Cars.com Inc. portfolio
ABOUT CARS.COM®
Cars.com is the No. 1 most recognized automotive marketplace visited by nearly 30 million in-market consumers each month. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, Cars.com empowers consumers with data, content and digital tools driven by AI technology to make informed car buying and selling decisions and seamlessly connect with thousands of local dealerships nationwide. Cars.com is the flagship offering from Cars.com Inc. (d/b/a Cars Commerce), an audience-driven technology company empowering automotive that simplifies everything about buying and selling cars. Learn more at www.carscommerce.inc.
The Ed Martin Automotive group was founded in 1955 by Ed Martin Sr. At sixteen, Ed purchased his first automobile with the money he earned from delivering groceries and selling ice in his neighborhood. He sold his first car from his parents’ front yard. His parents, being both professional and very proud people, did not allow Ed to continue selling cars from their front yard. Ed approached the neighborhood; station owner and negotiated a deal to sell his cars from the station. As sales grew, it became apparent he had to open his own used car lot, from which he continued selling and wholesaling used cars. In 1955, Ed Martin purchased his first new car dealership, an Oldsmobile dealership in Shelbyville, Indiana. In 1960 in Indianapolis, Ed Martin became the youngest Ford Automotive dealer in the entire United States. Over the following years, the Ed Martin Automotive Group has evolved into one of the premier privately owned corporations in Indianapolis and in Indiana.
Ed Martin passed away May 19, 2005. His daughter, Kathy Martin Harrison and her husband Mark Harrison currently own the dealerships, continuing Legacy. Mark Harrison is the President of The Ed Martin Automotive Group. Ed’s family has grown his vision and today The Ed Martin Automotive Group is comprised of 13 franchises in 11 locations.
Press Inquiries:
Julie Van Ameyde
248-773-7110
juliev@edmartin.com
Julie Van Ameyde
