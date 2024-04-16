Art Beats & Chimpanzee Campaign Unites Creativity for Conservation
Every contribution, big or small, brings us closer to a sustainable future”UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Freetown Street Art & Music Festival announces the launch of “Art Beats & Chimpanzee,” a pioneering crowdfunding campaign merging street art and music with chimpanzee conservation. Beginning Eid, 2024, this initiative aims to spark a global artivism movement for environmental stewardship.
A Unique Fusion of Creativity and Conservation: “Art Beats & Chimpanzee” is a groundbreaking campaign inspiring change through art and music. With a targeted goal of £5,000, it supports the artistic community and vital conservation efforts for Sierra Leone’s chimpanzees.
Direct Impact and Tangible Support: Funds raised will directly contribute to environmental awareness and chimpanzee conservation.
Hear from Those at the Heart of the Movement: Local artist and conservation advocate, Aminata Bocakarie, shares, “This festival unites voices for our forests’ chimpanzees. Through our art, we inspire change.” Aminata’s work symbolizes art as a beacon for conservation.
Engage, Inspire, and Conserve: Join this fusion of art, music, and activism. By supporting “Art Beats & Chimpanzee,” you champion a cause beyond the event. Visit Kickstarter to be part of this transformative journey.
About the Freetown Street Art & Music Festival: The festival celebrates creativity, culture, and community in Sierra Leone, promoting sustainability and environmental consciousness.
