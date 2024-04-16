Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,705 in the last 365 days.

Art Beats & Chimpanzee Campaign Unites Creativity for Conservation

Colorful artwork of chimpanzees in a vibrant, expressive style, representing the Art Beats & Chimpanzee conservation campaign.

Art and music converge for chimpanzee conservation ?? Join us in supporting a creative movement for wildlife protection! #ArtBeatsChimpanzee #Conservation

Join the Global Artivism Movement: Art Beats & Chimpanzee Campaign Unites Creativity for Conservation

Every contribution, big or small, brings us closer to a sustainable future”
— Festival Director
UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Freetown Street Art & Music Festival announces the launch of “Art Beats & Chimpanzee,” a pioneering crowdfunding campaign merging street art and music with chimpanzee conservation. Beginning Eid, 2024, this initiative aims to spark a global artivism movement for environmental stewardship.

A Unique Fusion of Creativity and Conservation: “Art Beats & Chimpanzee” is a groundbreaking campaign inspiring change through art and music. With a targeted goal of £5,000, it supports the artistic community and vital conservation efforts for Sierra Leone’s chimpanzees.

Direct Impact and Tangible Support: Funds raised will directly contribute to environmental awareness and chimpanzee conservation.

Hear from Those at the Heart of the Movement: Local artist and conservation advocate, Aminata Bocakarie, shares, “This festival unites voices for our forests’ chimpanzees. Through our art, we inspire change.” Aminata’s work symbolizes art as a beacon for conservation.

Engage, Inspire, and Conserve: Join this fusion of art, music, and activism. By supporting “Art Beats & Chimpanzee,” you champion a cause beyond the event. Visit Kickstarter to be part of this transformative journey.

About the Freetown Street Art & Music Festival: The festival celebrates creativity, culture, and community in Sierra Leone, promoting sustainability and environmental consciousness.

Valona Taylor
Artricks
+232 33 453400
artrickssl@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Art Beats & Chimpanzee Campaign Unites Creativity for Conservation

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more