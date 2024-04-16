Center for Black Equity Announces Details for DC Black Pride 2024: Black Pride Forever

DC Black Pride, the nation’s first and one of the largest Black pride celebrations, announces its return this Memorial Day Weekend, May 24 through 27

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DC Black Pride, the nation’s first and one of the largest African American LGBTQIA+ pride celebrations, announces its highly anticipated return this Memorial Day Weekend, May 24 through 27 , 2024. With the theme Black Pride Forever, the event promises a weekend filled with vibrant celebrations, empowering workshops, and a deep exploration of Black LGBTQIA+ history and culture.Unforgettable Experiences Celebrating Community, Culture, and Resilience.This year’s DC Black Pride offers a diverse range of events and activities for all interests, including:• Stay and Celebrate: The Westin Washington, DC Downtown located at 999 9th Street Northwest, Washington, DC will serve as the official host hotel, providing a central location for attendees and fostering a strong sense of community.• Shop and Support: Immerse yourself in Rainbow Row, a vibrant vendor expo at the host hotel, featuring organizations and vendors created for and by the LGBTQIA+ community. Find unique products and services that celebrate Black excellence.• Nourish Your Mind, Body, and Soul: The all-new Health and Wellness Festival will offer workshops, demonstrations, and activities focused on holistic well-being.• Words that Empower: The renowned Mary Bowman Poetry Slam returns, showcasing the power and beauty of spoken word by Black LGBTQIA+ artists.• A Journey Through Time: The Black Pride Through the Decades Party will take attendees on a vibrant trip down memory lane, celebrating the rich history of the Black LGBTQIA+ movement.• Empowerment Through Knowledge: A comprehensive workshop series will delve into various topics relevant to the Black LGBTQIA+ community.• Win Big! Enter to win amazing prizes in our exciting raffles, including getaways for the Wet Dreams Experience and tickets to the one-and-only Broccoli Fest, and much more!Not to Be MissedDon't miss the return of the Brunch and Babes Fundraiser, featuring showstopping performances by Iconic queens: Stasha Sanchez Garcon, Raquell Lord Balenciaga, and Tommie Ross. Plus, a special guest appearance by the phenomenal RuPaul's Drag Race star, Akeria Davenport! The dazzling lineup continues with Current Mister Black Universe, Exotic Lord, The Icon Haven Garçon, and the multi-talented Paris Nicole Brooks-Bonet.Opening Night ExtravaganzaKick off the weekend celebration at the DC Black Pride Opening Reception. Enjoy live performances by Keith Angelo, Bang Garcon, Black Assets, Marcy Smiles, and Sherry Amoure! Headlining the night is the phenomenal Paris Sashay! DMV's own Anthony Oakes will keep the laughs coming as your host, and the legendary DJ Sedrick will be spinning all night!Complete details, including the schedule of official events, ticket information, and updates, visit the DC Black Pride website at .dcblackpride.org.About Center for Black Equity/DC Black PrideDC Black Pride is a program of the Center for Black Equity (CBE).The CBE is a global network of LGBTQ individuals, allies, community-based organizations and Pride organizations dedicated to achieving equality and social justice for the Black LGBTQ community through health equity, economic equity and social equity.DC Black Pride has inspired annual Black LGBTQ Pride events in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Brazil, Africa and the Caribbean since its founding in 1990. More than 300,000 men and women attend Black LGBTQ Pride events each year.###