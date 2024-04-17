'Sex and the City' Stylist Patricia Field, and Lara Eurdolian Host Star-Studded Rescue Dog Runway Show for Charlie

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Orfeh, Margaret Joseph, Chris Redd, KhrystyAna, Peggy Z, Chloe Melas, Laura Geller join Lara Eurdolian's senior rescue, Charlie King

We're so lucky to have Patricia Field and so many love and celebrate my rescue, Charlie, for his 18th birthday, book, 'Charlie at the Pom Springs Hotel' and promote his message of love and adoption.” — Lara Eurdolian

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patricia Field and Lara Eurdolian Hosts Senior Dog Rescue Runway Show in honor of beloved children’s book character, and real-life Senior Rescue, Charlie King of 'Charlie at the Pom Springs Hotel', of which Field wrote the forward for and celebrates his 18th birthday this month.

Patricia Field and Lara Eurdolian we're joined by tastemakers and VIPs including Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Orfeh, Margaret Joseph, Lexi Barbuto, Bessy Gatto, Chris Redd, KhrystyAna Kazakova, Peggy Z, Chloe Melas, Laura Geller, Jessica Lynn, and Phillip Bloch, who all came out to support the senior dogs.

Charlie King, the wonder senior rescue dog of owner Lara Eurdolian, is bringing together the dream team to raise awareness for senior rescues. Known for iconic looks from Carrie Bradshaw to Miranda Priestly and Emily Cooper, it was a natural fit for Patricia Field to help use her star power to dress adoptable rescues in one-of-a-kind pieces from her latest "Kiss the Dogs NYC" for Patricia Field ArtFashion collection.

Designed by James Suozzi, 'Kiss the Dogs NYC' for Patricia Field ArtFashion collection was available for purchase at the event, ahead of its national release on patriciafield.com on April 19th, which will feature images of the rescues modeling the clothes and include their name/story of the rescue information.

The event also served as Charlie's 18th birthday, who's children's book, 'Charlie at the Pom Springs Hotel', hit #1 new release on Amazon during its launch and has been making national headlines for his amazing story. The book actively supports animal adoption efforts, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to various shelters and welfare organizations.

Lara Eurdolian worked with Patricia Field and the Patricia Field ArtFashion team to dress adoptable rescues from Animal Haven, Gatto Pups & Friends, and PupStarz Rescue. Additionally, Charlie opened and closed the show in a custom tutu (for his full ‘Charlie Bradshaw’ moment). The event was hosted at Flying Solo at 419 Broome St, which features independent fashion designers from around the world.

Eurdolian wanted to celebrate this incredible milestone and create a memorable experience for guests that would also help shine a light on dog adoption and the joys of rescuing a senior.

Pups were escorted by tastemakers and on-air personalities including:

· Lara Eurdolian, On-air host, and author of ‘Charlie of the Pom Springs Hotel’ escorted birthday boy, Charlie King

· KhrystyAna, America’s Next Top Model

· Margaret Joseph, Bravo’s RHONJ and Soiree co-founder

· Phillip Bloch, Celebrity Stylist, designer and on-air personality

· Peggy Z, Selling the Hamptons

· Orfeh, Tony and Grammy Award-nominated actress and singer

· Jessica Lynn - Billboard charting musician and songwriter

· Chloe Melas, NBC correspondent, NYT best-selling author and co-founder of Bio.me

· Christine Evangeline, florist and founder of Garden by Evangeline

· Claudine DeSola, founder of Caravan

· Michael Robinson, General Manager, Patricia Field ArtFashion

· Jake Garcia, makeup artist

· Celebrity rescues, @ziggythemann and @Cinderelly212 also strutted in support of Charlie and his mission to raise more awareness for adult and senior rescues.

The rescues strutted down the runway lined with Charlie’s children’s book, and custom Patricia Field ArtFashion inspired floral arrangements, ‘metal petals’ designed by Christina Evangeline of Garden by Evangeline. The dogs were met by 'America's Next Top Model' star KhrystyAna who helped turned the catwalk into the ultimate dog walk, telling their unique stories alongside Eurdolian as they marched down the runway in one-of-a-kind pieces.

Following the show, Tony and Grammy Award-nominated actress and singer, Orfeh lead the room in Happy Birthday to celebrate Charlie with a custom Charlie dog cake by Axel & Tia for all the dogs to celebrate.

Human guests enjoyed delicious Williamsburg Pizza engraved with ‘HBD Charlie’ and ‘Pat Field’ in cheese and treats from Baked by Melissa, while Bravo TV’s Margaret Josephs & Lexi Barbuto (Real Housewives of New Jersey) served Soirée, the event’s signature, glamorous mocktails. Soft drinks and water provided by Coca-Cola brands with cocktails by FUZZBUTT Premium Vodka that donates 50% of profits to dog charities and ONEHOPE, which donate 10% of the proceeds to benefit nonprofits including animal causes.

Media Contact

Company Name: Pretty Connected

Contact Person: Lara Eurdolian

Email: Charlie@prettyconnected.com