CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

LEAWOOD, Kan., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank, today reported operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



The first quarter earnings release can be viewed here: https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com/financials/quarterly-reports

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will host a conference call to review first quarter results on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 10 a.m. CT / 11 a.m. ET. To access the event by telephone, please dial (844) 481-2831 at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call and request access to the CrossFirst Bankshares call. International callers should dial +1 (412) 317-1851 and request access as directed above.

The event will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aereecnp. Please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the call to allow time for registration.

For those unable to join the presentation, a replay of the call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live call. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 and enter the replay access code 1377131. International callers should dial +1 (412) 317-0088 and enter the same access code. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 90 days on the company’s website https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com/.

Investor Contact

Mike Daley| CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.

913.754.9707| mike.daley@crossfirstbank.com

About CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, CrossFirst Bank, a full-service financial institution that offers products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, has locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico.