Press Releases

04/15/2024

CT DoAg Announces $1.475 Million in State Grants to Increase Long-Term Climate Resiliency in Production Agriculture

(HARTFORD, CT) – Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt today announced that the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) is awarding $1.475 million in state funding to farmers and non-profits involved in production agriculture to invest in long-term climate resiliency projects which will decrease vulnerability to extreme weather events through regenerative agricultural practices.

“Connecticut’s agricultural producers have demonstrated a strong desire to implement sustainable farming practices to be part of the climate change solution while also mitigating the impacts of more extreme weather events,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “Through these strategic investments, farmers will be able to conduct projects to improve soils for increased productivity and enhanced resilience.”

The 20 funded projects are part of the Farmland Restoration, Climate Resiliency and Preparedness Grant, which was authorized by and funded through Connecticut General Statues 22-6c with a focus on restoring and improving land with prime and important farmland soils. Funds can be used for capital investments, including equipment, to implement farming practices that will have a multi-year or cumulative effect on the climate resiliency of the land or farming operation. CT DoAg received 66 eligible grant applications requesting up to $4.8 million in funding. Of the 20 awards, 13 were directed towards beginning/underserved producers and 5 to BIPOC producers.

Awardees will be provided technical assistance by a soil scientist or other advisor assigned by and paid for by CT DoAg in the development of their Farmland Restoration and Climate Resiliency Plan (FRCR Plan). Upon approval of the FRCR Plan by CT DoAg, grantees will receive funding to implement the FRCR Plan.

The fiscal year 2024 Farmland Restoration, Climate Resiliency and Preparedness Grant recipients are:

Barkhamsted – The Stead Farm: $50,000 (Soil Health and Organic Matter Biodiversity, Forest Management, Enhanced Grazing Land Management, Capital Improvements and Purchases)

Canaan – Howling Flats Farm: $50,000 (Soil Health and Organic Matter Biodiversity, Water Management, Enhanced Grazing Land Management)

Coventry – Still River Farm: $50,000 (Soil Health and Organic Matter Biodiversity, Water Management)

East Granby – Oxen Hill Farm, LLC: $100,000 (Soil Health and Organic Matter Biodiversity)

Ellington – Oakridge Dairy LLC: $100,000 (Soil Health and Organic Matter Biodiversity, Water Management, Capital Improvements and Purchases)

Guilford – Arbor Farm: $50,000 (Soil Health and Organic Matter Biodiversity, Water Management, Enhanced Grazing Land Management)

Lebanon – Graywall Farms LLC: $100,000 (Soil Health and Organic Matter Biodiversity, Water Management, Capital Improvements and Purchases)

Ledyard – Full Heart Farm: $50,000 (Water Management, Capital Improvements and Purchases)

Morris – Hungry Reaper Farm: $100,000 (Water Management, Forest Management, Capital Improvements and Purchases)

Morris – Lakeside Farm: $50,000 (Soil Health and Organic Matter Biodiversity, Water Management, Capital Improvements and Purchases)

Naugatuck – Sunset Farm: $50,000 (Soil Health and Organic Matter Biodiversity, Water Management, Capital Improvements and Purchases)

North Stonington : Grijalva Cattle Co. LLC: $100,000 (Forest Management, Enhanced Grazing Land Management, Capital Improvements and Purchases)

Northford – Cecarellis Harrison Hill Farm: $100,000 (Soil Health and Organic Matter Biodiversity, Water Management, Capital Improvements and Purchases)

Oxford – Rowland Farm, LLC: $100,000 (Water Management, Forest Management, Enhanced Grazing Land Management)

Putnam – Assawaga Farm: $50,000 (Water Management, Forest Management)

Stafford – Freedom Farm LLC: $100,000 (Soil Health and Organic Matter Biodiversity, Forest Management, Enhanced Grazing Land Management)

Suffield – Northern Valley Farms, Inc.: $100,000 (Soil Health and Organic Matter Biodiversity, Water Management)

Waterbury – Urban Fresh Gardens Inc.: $50,000 (Soil Health and Organic Matter Biodiversity, Water Management, Capital Improvements and Purchases)

Woodbury – Micro Alliance: $50,000 (Soil Health and Organic Matter Biodiversity, Water Management, Forest Management, Capital Improvements and Purchases)

Woodbury – The Farm/Div. of Woodbury Sugar Shed: $75,000 (Soil Health and Organic Matter Biodiversity, Water Management, Capital Improvements and Purchases)

For more information on the Farmland Restoration, Climate Resiliency & Preparedness Grant, visit https://portal.ct.gov/doag/services/grants.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.



FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov