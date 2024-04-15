Submit Release
CBP officers seize $293K in methamphetamine at Camino Real International Bridge

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Camino Real Internation Bridge seized more than $293,000 in methamphetamine hidden within a vehicle.

“Frontline officers at the Camino Real International Bridge demonstrated exceptional effort in successfully disrupting this drug smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Packages containing nearly 32 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Sunday, April 14, at the Camino Real Internation Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by a 25-year-old male U.S. citizen for secondary inspection. Following a secondary examination utilizing a non-intrusive inspection system, CBP officers discovered 29 packages containing a total of 31.87 pounds of alleged methamphetamine  hidden within the firewall of the vehicle.

The methamphetamine had an estimated street value of $293,133.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested the driver and are investigating the seizure. 

