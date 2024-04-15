AMO Marine Interdiction Agents and Puerto Rico Police Seize about $5.4 Million Cocaine Load near Vieques, Puerto Rico

FAJARDO, Puerto Rico. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (AMO) and the Puerto Rico Police Department thwarted the smuggling attempt of over 485 pounds (220 Kilograms) of cocaine near Vieques on Thursday. The estimated value of the seized narcotics is about $5.4 million.

“Air and Marine Operations agents remain committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners to intercept these dangerous drugs to keep them from destroying our communities. I am extremely proud of the passion exercised by our agents to patrol our borders every day to help keep us all safe,” stated Creighton Skeen, Acting Director of Air and Marine Operations in the Caribbean.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., marine interdiction agents and Puerto Rico Police Department aboard an AMO interceptor boat attempted to stop a 25-foot cuddy cabin vessel which was approaching the shoreline near the town of Isabel Segunda. The vessel operator ignored the agents and ran the vessel aground near the lighthouse and abandoned the vessel.

During the search of the vessel, agents discovered three large suitcases on the deck, a small duffel bag, and a gym bag containing multiple bricks. Those bricks field-tested positive for the properties of cocaine. Agents recovered 194 bricks of cocaine.

No arrests were made. An investigation continues.

In Fiscal Year 2023, AMO enforcement actions resulted in 1,004 arrests and 89,909 apprehensions of undocumented individuals, as well as the seizure or disruption of 256,883 pounds of cocaine, 2,049 pounds of fentanyl, 4,050 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,200 weapons, and $15.3 million.