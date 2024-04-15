Williston Barracks/Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident





CASE#: 23A1008259

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: 12/18/2023 at 1746 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Osgood Hill Road, Westford, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief (Felony)





ACCUSED: Martin Messimer

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT





VICTIM: Patrick Grant

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT





VICTIM: Frederick Rhodes

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT





VICTIM: Brigid Sullivan

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 18, 2023, at approximately 1746 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to a residence on Osgood Hill Road in the Town of Westford for a report of a highly intoxicated male causing a disturbance.





Subsequent investigation determined that Martin Messimer, of Westford, VT, had engaged in violent, threatening, and tumultuous behavior towards the victims while also causing in excess of $1000 in damage to their property.





Messimer was eventually located by the State Police on April 15, 2024. Messimer was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on July 24, 2024, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Mischief (Felony).





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/24/24 at 0830

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

















