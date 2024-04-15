Williston Barracks/Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1008259
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 12/18/2023 at 1746 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Osgood Hill Road, Westford, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief (Felony)
ACCUSED: Martin Messimer
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT
VICTIM: Patrick Grant
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT
VICTIM: Frederick Rhodes
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT
VICTIM: Brigid Sullivan
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 18, 2023, at approximately 1746 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to a residence on Osgood Hill Road in the Town of Westford for a report of a highly intoxicated male causing a disturbance.
Subsequent investigation determined that Martin Messimer, of Westford, VT, had engaged in violent, threatening, and tumultuous behavior towards the victims while also causing in excess of $1000 in damage to their property.
Messimer was eventually located by the State Police on April 15, 2024. Messimer was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on July 24, 2024, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Mischief (Felony).
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/24/24 at 0830
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111