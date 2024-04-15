Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,770 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks/Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1008259

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                              

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111


DATE/TIME: 12/18/2023 at 1746 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Osgood Hill Road, Westford, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief (Felony)


ACCUSED: Martin Messimer                                                

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT


VICTIM: Patrick Grant

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT


VICTIM: Frederick Rhodes

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT


VICTIM: Brigid Sullivan

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 18, 2023, at approximately 1746 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to a residence on Osgood Hill Road in the Town of Westford for a report of a highly intoxicated male causing a disturbance.


Subsequent investigation determined that Martin Messimer, of Westford, VT, had engaged in violent, threatening, and tumultuous behavior towards the victims while also causing in excess of $1000 in damage to their property.


Messimer was eventually located by the State Police on April 15, 2024. Messimer was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on July 24, 2024, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Mischief (Felony).


COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/24/24 at 0830      

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111



You just read:

Williston Barracks/Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more