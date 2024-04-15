Rezaul Khan Debuts the Mysteries of Manila in “8 Frog Street”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Some traditions are rooted in superstition and mythology. In earlier generations, these were often believed as facts that explained different phenomena. Today, traditions are selectively followed. But not by those who still believe in their underlying lore. Rezaul Khan, an accomplished economist who worked in international development for many years, has ventured into the realm of fiction for the first time. His debut novel, 8 Frog Street, weaves a tale of mystery and superstition based on his experiences living in Manila, Philippines, a country rich in folklore and mythology. Published by PageTurner Press and Media, this work marks a significant deviation from Khan's usual economic and project reports.
8 Frog Street revolves around Chinese business tycoon Lee Chan and the supernatural occurrences witnessed by his neighbor Richie King. Narrated by Richie, the book comprises over forty short stories that delve into various entities native to the Philippines. With historical references to the Spanish and Japanese regimes in the country, Khan provides readers with a glimpse into the country's rich legacy, featuring urban legends and mythical creatures beyond specters.
In one of the short stories, Richie's home is attacked by reptiles belonging to Lee, and another recounts his encounter with supernatural entities associated with Lee. While most of the stories evoke fear and terror, they are imbued with a certain humor and charm in describing the existence of these creatures in Manila.
Prominent book reviewers have taken notice of Khan's work and offered their recommendations to readers. Kat Kennedy from the US Review of Books remarks, “The many plot twists and the biochemical warfare aspect of the story render this an intriguing read. Those who enjoy paranormal stories will likely find Khan's first novel an interesting read.” Jennifer Bailey of the Hollywood Review of Books adds, “Readers will be captivated by stories of a mysterious woman in white, frogs, and a giant snake invading the streets, and mysterious piano music at night.”
Mystery, mythology, a dash of humor and a rich history await readers in Rezaul Khan’s 8 Frog Street. Grab a copy in paperback or e-book format at www.pageturner.us and other online retailers today.
