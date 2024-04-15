InsurTech Hartford unites insurance visionaries, trailblazers, and innovators at this week's Symposium

The InsurTech Hartford Symposium kicks off on Tuesday, April 16 through Thursday April 19 at the Mohegan Sun.

State of the Industry report, news conference, and Making Waves Awards amongst featured activities

What we’ve created in Hartford has become the model for growing insurtech communities in Atlanta, Chicago, and around the world. We're thrilled to host the top insurtech leaders here this week.” — Stacey Brown, President at InsurTech Hartford

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovators, founders, influencers, and top talent from across the insurance and insurtech industries will convene this week for the sixth annual InsurTech Hartford Symposium at the Mohegan Sun.

The event, which has become known for creating an immersive and richly interactive experience, aims to provide knowledge, insights, and opportunities to build the future of insurance.

Sponsored by leading brands like Hartford Steam Boiler, Travelers Insurance, and LexisNexis, the InsurTech Hartford Symposium is a meeting ground for industry giants and disruptors alike. Attendees can expect to connect in a high-energy, live environment, learning about the latest insurtech trends and innovations.

"This Symposium is more than just a conference; it's become the premier event for future-forward insurance professionals to collaborate, innovate, and network," said Stacey Brown, President at InsurTech Hartford. "What we’ve created in Hartford has become the model for growing insurtech communities in Atlanta, Chicago, and around the world. We're thrilled to host some of the greatest minds and insurtech leaders here in a city that has a long-time, world-class reputation for insurance talent."

Taking place Tuesday through Thursday, this year’s Symposium will feature dynamic roundtable events and workshops exploring the opportunities and challenges in insurance technology, as well as speakers who are evolving the landscape of insurance technology.

One much-anticipated event highlight is Wednesday afternoon’s “Making Waves” awards reception, where eight distinguished honorees will be celebrated for their contribution to driving insurance innovation.

The honorees for this year include:

- Bobbie Shrivastav, Co-Founder and COO, Benekiva

- Marissa Buckley, Co-Founder, RevUp

- Margeaux Giles, CEO, Irys InsurTech

- Curtis Goldsborough, President, National Insurance Inspection Services

- Tony Cañas, Co-Founder, Insurance Nerds

- Laura Dinan Haber, Innovation Brand Director, Nassau Financial Group

- Christopher Frankland, Founder, InsurTech360

- Alan Demers, President, InsurTech Consulting

“It is incredibly significant that InsurTech Hartford chooses to honor award winners who are actively ‘Making Waves’—leaders who are deeply engaged in industry transformation and evolution across all facets of insurance,” said award-winner Bobbie Shrivastav, co-founder and COO at Benekiva. “It is truly an honor for me to be recognized amongst my friends and peers in this year’s selected honorees—a group that is particularly inclusive of female founders and other visionaries who are ‘breaking the mold’ in how we bring insurance closer to the customer.”

On Thursday, April 18, InsurTech Hartford will release its first-ever “State of the Insurtech Market” report at a press conference on-site, beginning at 1:30 pm EST. Media credentials, interviews with top industry executives, and advance copies of the report data can be requested through Brett McKenzie, CoVerse Communications, at Brett@coversecomms.com.

In addition to the Symposium, specialty pre-event functions including Cyber Defense Connect and CT Captive Insurance Forum will be held on April 16.

The main event on April 17 and 18 will feature keynote sessions, morning and afternoon sessions, as well as networking opportunities throughout the day.

Limited registration is still available for the event at http://www.insurtechhartford.com/

Note to Editors: High-resolution images and additional information are available upon request.

About InsurTech Hartford

InsurTech Hartford (ITH) is a thriving InsurTech ecosystem founded in 2016 with global startup, agent/broker, carrier, solution provider, and investor constituents. With a proven track record of creating industry engagement and collaboration through high-impact networking events, conferences, virtual education, and innovation initiatives, ITH draws a dynamic, executive-level audience from all lines of the (re)insurance business. For more information, please visit www.insurtechhartford.com.