Trilogy Christian Publishing Presents: "Brokenness to Better Part I: Trials and Tribulations" by A.C. Gracie
"Brokenness to Better Part I: Trials and Tribulations" by A.C. Gracie - A Profound Exploration of Faith Amid Life's Trials and Tribulations
"Brokenness t Better Part I: Trials and Tribulations" is A. C. Gracie's story of how she overcame the tribulations she faced in her life from a young girl to an adult.”ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world fraught with challenges and uncertainties, "Brokenness to Better Part I: Trials and Tribulations" serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for those seeking solace in their faith journey. Through poignant storytelling and unwavering faith, A.C. invites readers to experience her journey to greater spiritual growth and resilience.
— Chinedum Chijioke
“‘Brokenness to Better Part I: Trials and Tribulations’ is A.C. Gracie's story of how she overcame the tribulations she faced in her life from a young girl to an adult. As a human in this world, she faced abuse, embarrassment, and was let down a couple of times, eventually drawing closer to God after most of these experiences. She shares how her formed closeness with the divine affected her resilience during different dark moments” stated Chinedum Chijioke, book reviewer from onlinebookclub.org.
With relatable experiences, A.C. leads readers on a transformative journey, exploring the complexities of adversity and the redemptive power of faith. Each chapter serves as a testament to her unwavering faith in which she found strength and purpose in her relationship with God, even amidst life's most challenging trials.
As readers embark on this spiritual odyssey, they will:
- **Hold onto Faith:** Through powerful stories and biblical insights, A.C. encourages readers to hold onto their faith in God, finding comfort and strength in His unwavering love and grace.
- **Find Hope in God:** "Brokenness to Better Part I: Trials and Tribulations" is a testament to the hope and redemption found in God's promises, offering readers a renewed sense of hope and purpose in their faith journey.
- **Experience Spiritual Growth:** With each turn of the page, readers are invited to experience A.C.’s profound spiritual growth and transformation with God in the midst of life's storms.
"Brokenness to Better Part I: Trials and Tribulations" is more than just a book; it is a personal spiritual journey for others to experience with the hope that other will deepen their faith and find strength in God. It is now available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Trilogy Christian Publishing websites in paperback, ebook, and audiobook formats.
About the Author:
A.C. Gracie is new to the writing scene. She is the mother of two young men. She loves God. A.C. is a military veteran, survivor, and more importantly, a child and servant of God. A.C. enjoys learning, cooking, baking, singing, and spending time with her family. She is deeply passionate about sowing seeds into others with the hopes that those seeds sprout into others wanting to know more about the goodness of God. "Brokenness to Better Part I: Trials and Tribulations" marks her first published book.
For more information, visit Trilogy Christian Publishing website or connect with A. C. Gracie on social media platforms.
A.C. Gracie
A.C. Gracie
ms.acgracie@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram