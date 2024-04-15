Historical Fiction Author Gives Readers the Unique Perspective of a War-Torn Family
EINPresswire.com/ -- The history of the world is fraught with stories of war, destruction, and rebirth. Countless stories are told about the leaders of revolutions, great kings, and sacrificial soldiers. History claims significant space as one of the most loved genres of literature. However, what sets historical fiction writers apart is their ability to take that history and reimagine it, give it a new perspective, or even make readers feel that they have lived it themselves. This is what Dick Parsons does in his book To Be a Nazi Family, one of PageTurner Press and Media’s best-selling books.
Dick Parson takes readers back to the beginning of World War II and how Adolf Hitler’s reign as führer affected two German families. Interspersed with historically accurate accounts about the war, To Be a Nazi Family highlights the contrasting fates of Wolfgang and Klaus in the rule of the Nazis. Born in an archetypal German family, these brothers experience completely different circumstances due to the families that they have built.
Wolfgang, the older brother, has an Aryan wife. His children are nurtured by the Hitler youth to become loyal Nazis. In contrast, his younger brother Klaus has married a Jew. His children are, naturally, Jewish. Because of this, the family is separated, and Klaus’ family is suffering constant persecution, with the threat of imprisonment in concentration camps.
With these circumstances central in the book, Dick Parsons invites readers to step into the shoes of families persecuted, imprisoned, and exterminated during the war, and explore what lengths they would have gone through to survive and protect their families from the Nazi tyranny. It further personifies the nameless people of the war who were also Germans but were not spared from the raging fires of Hitler’s wrath. To Be a Nazi Family goes beyond history and beyond fiction to tell a story that all walks of life may gain insight from.
Dick Parsons joined the Royal Navy at the age of 13. He served for more than thirty years and retired as a lieutenant commander. He had seen two sea commands and traveled to several countries in the slave trade. He has also lived, with his family, in Singapore and Malta. He has four published books under PageTurner Press and Media. His other titles are Turbans, New Zealand: A Personal Discovery, and A Fisher of Slaves. To Be a Nazi Family is available in paperback and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other online stores.
