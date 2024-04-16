Goodguys 14th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air Products - Mega-Event

Come out to Texas Speedway for the Goodguys Spring Nationals Mega-Event April 26-28! Cool cars, cool people and good times are on tap for the Goodguys 14th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air Products, April 26-28. Thousands of hot rods and trucks will be on display for the Goodguys Lone Star Nationals plus there is the Pate Swap Meet and American Flat Track race and much more, April 26-28. A burnout contest, autocross racing, drift exhibition, the massive Pate Swap Meet and excitement of the flat track motorcycle racing are all part of the Goodguys Mega-Event at the Texas Motor Speedway, April 26-28. The Goodguys 14th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air Products is one gearhead event you do not want to miss!

Goodguys teams up with the Pate Swap Meet and the Progressive American Flat Track Dirt Track Racing for a packed weekend of automotive and motorsports fun!

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, April 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everything is bigger in Texas and Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is making sure to live up to that expectation as they bring their 14th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air Products MEGA Event to Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth the weekend of April 26-28. Thousands of Cool Cars, Cool People and a bunch of Good Times will be had especially when you add in the massive Pate Swap Meet running Thursday-Saturday, the racing excitement of the Progressive American Flat Track race series on Saturday night, and all the weekend-long activities inside the Speedway highlighted by Lone Star Drift exhibitions Friday-Sunday!The Progressive American Flat Track series is the world’s elite dirt track motorcycle series and one of the most exciting forms of racing in all of motorsports. After enjoying hot rods and classic cars on Saturday, AFT will host the Mission Foods “Texas Half-Mile” race for an evening of two-wheel excitement with racers running at excessive speeds, sliding through corners, and just inches apart!Combined with the thrilling AFT racing action, the Goodguys Spring Lone Star Nationals is also taking place in concert with the largest automotive swap meet in Texas, the historic Pate Swap Meet. This massive collection of vintage and collectible automotive parts takes place outside the Speedway April 25-27, features over 10,000 swap meet spaces and is free to attend.The fun and excitement of the Goodguys event takes place Friday-Sunday on the infield of the Texas Motor Speedway with thousands of classic cars on display including the LMC Truck Ultimate Truck Showcase. All three days feature exciting autocross racing on a new road course as drivers carve through corners and cones to qualify for Saturday afternoon’s Speedtech Performance Lone Star Shootout. The Autocross continues on Sunday for all years of American made or powered vehicles during the Meguiar’s All American Sunday.The Goodguys Family Fun Zone provides free games for the kids to enjoy, including the Model Make and Take, Pinewood Derbey races plus other crafts and games while the parents get to shop through a huge gathering of the best performance and restoration companies across the country. There is also a tire smoking burnout competition, the fury of vintage dragsters revving up during the Nitro Thunderfest and even more tire burning action during the drifting exhibitions by Lone Star Drift all three days!The weekend of motorports action culminates Sunday afternoon with live music followed by a parade of show winning vehicles leading with the Finalists for the Goodguys Top 12 Awards including Muscle Car, Truck Late and Early and Custom Rod plus Top Ten awards picked by both Jason Hill of Hill’s Hot Rods and KC Mathieu of KC’s Paint Shop along with over 80 other special awards.The Goodguys 14th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air Products is going to be a packed weekend of automotive fun and excitement you don’t want to miss! For more event information or to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: www.good-guys.com/slsn WHAT: Goodguys 14th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air ProductsWHERE: Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76177WHEN: Goodguys: April 26-28, 2024, Friday/Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmPate Swap Meet: April 25-27, 8am – 5pmAFT Mission Foods Texas Half-Mile, April 27, 6pm – 10pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/slsn , Purchase at the gate or online. Combination tickets are available for Goodguys and the AFT race. Pate Swap Meet is free to attendMEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Assets

