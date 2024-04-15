Burgum statement on passing of former North Dakota Lt. Gov. Lloyd Omdahl

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today regarding the passing of former North Dakota Lt. Gov. Lloyd Omdahl, who served as lieutenant governor from 1987 to 1992 with Gov. George Sinner, and as state tax commissioner from 1963 to 1966. Omdahl died Sunday, April 14, at age 93.

“From his dedicated service as North Dakota’s lieutenant governor and tax commissioner to his decades as a UND educator and newspaper columnist, Lloyd Omdahl was a constant presence and passionate voice in North Dakota government and politics for over 60 years,” Burgum said. “We are deeply grateful for his service and commitment to the citizens of North Dakota, as well as his many contributions to our state’s Scandinavian heritage, in which he took great pride. Kathryn and I extend our condolences and prayers to his family, friends and former colleagues.”