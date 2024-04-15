St Johnsbury/Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4002827

RANK/TROOPER: Sergeant Brennan

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 04/15/2024 0743 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1068 US RT 5, St Johnsbury VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Anthony Russell

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/15/24 at 0743 hours the Vermont State Police received a report that Russell was at the St Johnsbury State Police barracks and had kicked the front door causing it to be damaged. Troopers responded and met with Russell who admitted to kicking the door and causing damage to it. He was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court to answer to the charge of Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/03/24 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Sean Brennan

Patrol Commander

VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”

802-748-3111

1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819