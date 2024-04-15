St Johnsbury/Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4002827
RANK/TROOPER: Sergeant Brennan
STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/15/2024 0743 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1068 US RT 5, St Johnsbury VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Anthony Russell
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/15/24 at 0743 hours the Vermont State Police received a report that Russell was at the St Johnsbury State Police barracks and had kicked the front door causing it to be damaged. Troopers responded and met with Russell who admitted to kicking the door and causing damage to it. He was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court to answer to the charge of Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/03/24 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Sean Brennan
Patrol Commander
VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”
802-748-3111
1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819