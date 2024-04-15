Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,743 in the last 365 days.

New ADVISER Validation Error 802 – Residency Status Code “09” Reported in Invalid District

A new ADVISER Validation error will be activated next week.

Error 802 – Residency Status Code “09” Reported in Invalid District

A student enrollment was reported with a Residency Status Code of 09 “Ward of the State/Court Assigned to a Residential Setting” (see ADVISER Data Elements for description), but no such residential setting is known to exist by NDE in the reporting district. Please correct the Residency Status Code on this record, or contact the NDE Service Desk to discuss the student’s status.

For additional information, visit the Knowledge Base article here.

You just read:

New ADVISER Validation Error 802 – Residency Status Code “09” Reported in Invalid District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more