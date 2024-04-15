New ADVISER Validation Error 802 – Residency Status Code “09” Reported in Invalid District

A new ADVISER Validation error will be activated next week.

Error 802 – Residency Status Code “09” Reported in Invalid District

A student enrollment was reported with a Residency Status Code of 09 “Ward of the State/Court Assigned to a Residential Setting” (see ADVISER Data Elements for description), but no such residential setting is known to exist by NDE in the reporting district. Please correct the Residency Status Code on this record, or contact the NDE Service Desk to discuss the student’s status.

