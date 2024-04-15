Woodbridge International Announces Sale of Becnel Rental Tools, Inc. to Transcat, Inc.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Becnel Rental Tools, Inc. by Transcat, Inc.



Founded in 2012, Becnel is an ISO 9001:2015 certified provider of rental tools and services primarily utilized in the decommissioning and maintenance of oil wells. The company’s management team has vast experience operating and servicing customers in these highly regulated end markets. The existing staff and leadership team, led by current Becnel President Jason Becnel, will remain in place to strategically drive the business and service customers’ needs.

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, reliability, maintenance optimization, quality and compliance, validation, Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), and pipette services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the Life Science industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated businesses, as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at its 27 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Ireland. In addition, Transcat operates calibration labs in 21 imbedded customer-site locations. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

