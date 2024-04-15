Division of Marine Fisheries seeks Eastern oyster and hard clam advisers

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is looking for commercial and recreational fishermen, scientists and other interested parties to sit on the Shellfish Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee, specifically for Eastern oyster and hard clam.

The committee will assist the division in developing Amendment 5 to the N.C. Oyster Fishery Management Plan and Amendment 3 to the N.C. Hard Clam Fishery Management Plan. The Division will hold an in-person, workshop-style meeting that will allow scientists, managers and stakeholders to collaborate on drafting potential oyster and clam management measures.

The division is looking for individuals with expertise in Eastern oyster and hard clam fisheries. Commercial and recreational fishers from all coastal regions are desired. The division would also like to include on the advisory committee scientists as well as individuals or non-governmental organizations willing to discuss stakeholder interests and concerns.

To be qualified to serve on the committee, applicants may not have had a significant fisheries violation within the past three years.

Interested individuals must be available to attend and actively participate in the workshop over several days the week of July 15, 2024. The workshop will take place in New Bern during normal business hours. Participation includes reviewing documents to provide input to the division for consideration to refine management options in both draft amendments.

Advisers who complete the necessary paperwork will be reimbursed for expenses incurred in relation to their official duties.

Applications are available online here, at Division of Marine Fisheries offices, or by calling 252-515-5534 or 800-682-2632. Applications should be returned by May 3, 2024, by email to Debbie.Manley@deq.nc.gov or by mail to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557, Attention: Debbie Manley.

If you have questions, contact the Fisheries Management Section Chief, Steve Poland, at Steve.Poland@deq.nc.gov or 252-515-5533 or Debbie.Manley@deq.nc.gov or 252-515-5534.