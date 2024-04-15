Native plant sale coming up at MK Nature Center

The Idaho Native Plant Society (Pahove Chapter) will be holding their annual native plant sale in conjunction with Idaho Fish and Game's MK Nature Center on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Choose from a wide selection of plants adapted to the Treasure Valley's soils and climate. Talk with experts about which natives might work best in your yard to attract pollinators and other local wildlife.

Your purchases will support INPS and the MK Nature Center and benefit our native birds, pollinators and wildlife.

A plant list will be available to browse by April 22 at this site. Cash and checks are preferred, but debit and credit are taken as well. See sale details here.

The MK Nature Center is located at 600 S. Walnut Street in Boise, ID, next to Idaho Fish and Game Headquarters.