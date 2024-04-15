Governor Abbott Announces 2024 Star Of Texas Nominations

TEXAS, April 15 - April 15, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that nominations for the 2024 Star of Texas Awards, which honor peace officers, firefighters, emergency medical first responders, and federal law enforcement who were seriously injured or killed in the line of duty, are now open. Nominations are due to the Office of the Governor by June 13, 2024.



“Each year, the Star of Texas Awards recognize the ultimate sacrifices our peace officers, firefighters, and first responders make in service to our state,” said Governor Abbott. “These brave men and women answered a higher calling, putting their lives in danger to protect their communities and keep their fellow Texans safe. It is an honor to recognize the heroic and exemplary leadership of these selfless individuals who were injured or killed in the line of duty. Texas is forever grateful for these unsung heroes.”



To be eligible for the 2024 award, the critical incident must have occurred between September 1, 2003 and June 13, 2024. Nominations can also be made for private citizens who were seriously injured or killed while aiding or attempting to aid a peace officer, firefighter, or emergency medical first responder in the performance of their duties.



The nomination form can be accessed through the Governor’s Office website at: gov.texas.gov/organization/cjd/star-of-texas

