Retriever Medical Receives Another U.S. patent for its Revolutionary Thrombectomy Systems

The issuance of this patent is a significant milestone for Retriever Medical, highlighting our relentless pursuit of innovation in interventional medicine. ”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retriever Medical, Inc., a leading developer of interventional medical systems and devices, proudly announces the issuance of U.S. Pat. No. 11,957,367 for its groundbreaking thrombectomy systems. The patent covers seminal mechanical and aspiration features of the thrombectomy systems.
U.S. Pat. No. 11,957,367 underscores Retriever Medical's commitment to advancing patient care through innovative surgical solutions. As Ben Bobo, CEO of Retriever Medical, states, "This patent is a pivotal milestone for us, providing robust protection for our transformative thrombectomy system. It reaffirms our dedication to pushing the boundaries of interventional medicine and improving patient outcomes."
Retriever Medical's thrombectomy systems are meticulously engineered to effectively remove the entire spectrum of thrombus, encompassing acute, sub-acute, and chronic conditions, with unparalleled precision and efficacy. The patented technology enables mechanical expansion and contraction of expandable elements through a unique handle interface, offering unparalleled control and maneuverability during procedures.
The issuance of U.S. Pat. No. 11,957,367 further enhances Retriever Medical's robust intellectual property portfolio covering its thrombectomy systems, which now comprises ten (10) issued U.S. and two (2) international patents (totaling 132 issued patent claims), and over twenty (20) pending U.S. and foreign patent applications. Retriever Medical remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation and excellence, steadfastly pioneering advancements in healthcare.
About Retriever Medical: Retriever Medical, Inc. is dedicated to transforming interventional medicine by developing innovative surgical solutions, including the revolutionary ClotHound™ ACE thrombectomy systems. With a strong commitment to innovation and patient care, Retriever Medical remains at the forefront of advancing healthcare.
Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are
based on current information and belief and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. For more information on the risks and uncertainties associated with Retriever Medical's business, please refer to the Company's periodic Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
Retriever Medical and the Retriever Medical logo, ClotHound, ClotHound Blue, ClotHound Gold, ClotHound ACE, Clear ACE, ACE, VORS, and Blood Genie are trademarks of Retriever Medical. DogCurve, DogLeg, and DogTail are registered trademarks.
