Fallon to Hold Field Hearing in Plano, Texas on Challenges Facing American Energy

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Pat Fallon (R-Texas) announced the subcommittee will hold a field hearing in Plano, Texas titled “Drilling Down: Oversight of the Challenges and Opportunities Facing U.S. Energy Production.” The hearing will examine the challenges American energy producers are facing, including regulatory uncertainty caused by Biden Administration policies, and highlight career training opportunities aimed at growing the energy workforce.

“The Biden Administration has implemented an unprecedented, whole-of-government attack on American energy production—most recently by shutting down liquified natural gas export permitting to non-Free Trade Agreement countries. The Administration is determined to increase costs for Americans, kill American jobs, and leave American energy in the ground. By suppressing U.S. energy production, the Biden Administration is ceding our energy dominance to less stable, hostile foreign powers. We need to find solutions to strengthen American energy production and secure affordable energy, jobs, and our national security,” said Subcommittee Chairman Pat Fallon.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Drilling Down: Oversight of the Challenges and Opportunities Facing U.S. Energy Production”

DATE: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

TIME: 10:00 AM CT

LOCATION: The Nature & Retreat Center, 5901 Los Rios Blvd., Plano, TX 75074

WITNESSES: