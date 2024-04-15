Patrick Hart Joins Meridian Bank as SVP, Commercial Lending

MALVERN, Pa., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bank announced the appointment of Patrick Hart to the position of Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending. As part of the bank’s Chester County team, he’ll partner with commercial and industrial organizations throughout that community.



Hart received his undergraduate degree in accounting from Drexel University, followed by an MBA in finance from Drexel. He has spent his entire 25-year banking career in the Greater Philadelphia region, serving with community banks and larger regional institutions. He brings expertise in both the credit and lending areas to his position at Meridian.

Marc Pelletier, Meridian SVP and Regional Team Leader, has worked with Hart in the past and known him professionally for more than a decade. “Patrick is a great fit at Meridian because of his experience working with entrepreneurs and innovative businesses in the region. I have great respect for both his banking skills and the incredible enthusiasm he brings to helping his customers.”

Hart resides in Southern Chester County with his wife Claudine and two daughters, Juliana and Grace.

