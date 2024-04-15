Minister Fajon: We want to attract more investors from this high-tech country

SLOVENIA, April 15 - "Slovenia and Japan are like-minded countries, which is also reflected in our close cooperation in the UN Security Council, where we are committed to an effective, rules-based international order. This includes conflict prevention, protection of civilians, nuclear disarmament and a greater role for women in peace and security efforts. Japan is Slovenia's important bilateral partner and our largest investor from the Asian region. I am pleased that this visit – the first at the level of a Slovenian foreign minister in 16 years – will further deepen relations between the two countries. We want to mutually strengthen economic and scientific cooperation, with a special focus on the green transition using hydrogen technology," said Minister Fajon during her meeting with Japanese Minister Kamikawa.

They also discussed current issues, in particular the war in Gaza and Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel, which has exacerbated an already tense situation in the region. They discussed Russia's aggression in Ukraine and exchanged views on the situation in the Western Balkans. On growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific, they called for a "free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific". They agreed that the strategic partnership between the European Union and Japan is becoming increasingly important, including in the context of economic and climate security.

At the meeting with representatives of the Japan-Slovenia Business Council, Minister Fajon expressed her belief that economic cooperation between Slovenia and Japan can be further strengthened. "Hydrogen, the automotive industry, science and robotics – these are all areas where Slovenian companies have a strong interest in cooperating with Japanese partners. Japan is one of the most important investors in Slovenia and we want to attract even more investors from this high-tech country," said the Minister. She called on Japanese companies to invest more in Slovenia and thus strengthen their cooperation in the field of science and innovation.

Science and innovation was also the subject of a lecture given by Minister Fajon at Keio University in Tokyo. She presented Slovenia as a green, forward-looking country, which also aims to create better living conditions for all through a feminist foreign policy. In a lively discussion with students and members of the diplomatic corps in Tokyo, she answered questions on the Western Balkans, the Indo-Pacific region, solidarity and security. She also touched on sport, an important element of Slovenian society, and recalled ski jumping, a sport in which both Slovenian and Japanese ski jumpers have achieved outstanding results.

On the second day of her visit, Minister Fajon will be joined in Tokyo by Igor Papič, Slovenian Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, and, together with a representative of the Slovenian hydrogen consortium, they will meet with Iwata Kazuchika, Japanese State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry.