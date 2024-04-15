Accelerating Action is theme of 2024 MI Healthy Climate Conference

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will host the 2024 MI Healthy Climate Conference May 16-17 in Lansing.

More than 600 attendees, representing local, state, federal, and tribal governments; universities; nonprofits; community groups; businesses; and more are expected to attend. EGLE is hosting the two-day conference to build on the success of last year’s event and continue to mobilize stakeholders to implement the goals in Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Healthy Climate Plan (MHCP) and recently enacted clean energy legislation, and leverage federal climate-related funding.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Accelerating Action.” Speakers will share success stories, challenges, funding opportunities, technical assistance, and other activity related to the six priority areas of the MHCP: committing to environmental justice and a just transition, cleaning the grid, electrifying vehicles and increasing public transit, repairing and decarbonizing homes and businesses, driving clean innovation in industry, and protecting Michigan’s land and water.

“With unprecedented climate investments from President Joe Biden’s Investing in America Agenda and state sources, recently passed legislation, and executive actions to help meet the goals in the MI Healthy Climate Plan, Michigan is positioned better than ever to seize the opportunity to create a healthier, more just, carbon-neutral Michigan,” said Phil Roos, EGLE Director. “The conference theme of ‘Accelerating Action’ captures the urgency and hopefulness of the task before us.”

The conference agenda includes time for inspiring plenary talks, breakout sessions, interactive working sessions, and networking opportunities, including a reception at the end of the first day. Attendees will hear from more than 60 thought leaders and experts on clean industry, building decarbonization, climate justice, and more, including:

Michigan Sen. Sam Singh.

Michigan Rep. Abraham Aiyash.

Michigan Economic Development Corp. CEO Quentin Messer.

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Tim Boring.

Michigan Public Service Commission Chair Dan Scripps.

Michigan Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian.

This conference is part of Great Lakes Green Events, an initiative developed by the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers. Through this initiative, EGLE commits to promoting and implementing sustainable practices like reducing food waste and eliminating single-use plastics at our event. Great Lakes Green Events also creates a positive footprint by supporting tree-planting projects in the local community.

Questions about the conference may be directed to Jennifer Acevedo at 517-388-5116 or AcevedoJ@Michigan.gov.

Conference details

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, May 16, with a networking session following, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, May 17.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, May 16, with a networking session following, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, May 17. Where: Lansing Center, 333 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 49833

Lansing Center, 333 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 49833 Registration fees: $195 for general admission ($235 after April 16); $100 for nonprofit or government attendees ($135 after April 16); or $35 for community members and students.

$195 for general admission ($235 after April 16); $100 for nonprofit or government attendees ($135 after April 16); or $35 for community members and students. Registration deadline: Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Details: Michigan.gov/EGLEevents.

About the MI Healthy Climate Plan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed executive order 2020-182 and executive directive 2020-10 committing Michigan to achieving economywide carbon neutrality no later than 2050 with interim reductions of 28% by 2025 and 52% by 2030 to ensure steady progress and to maintain net negative greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) after 2050.

The Governor tasked EGLE and the Council on Climate Solutions with developing a plan to meet these goals. With participation from stakeholders all over Michigan, this work culminated in the MI Healthy Climate Plan. The plan positions Michigan as a climate action leader and focuses on actions to spur economic development and create good-paying jobs, lower energy and transportation costs for working families and businesses, work toward energy independence, mitigate the worst impacts of climate change, improve public health, and protect natural resources and wildlife.