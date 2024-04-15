Minister for Health publishes the Productivity and Savings Taskforce Action Plan

"Between 2016 and 2022, the health service budget increased by over €8 billion. We currently rank 9th in terms of spending per capita out of the EU14 adjusting for prices. As highlighted in the analysis of our acute hospitals, staff numbers have grown by 30%, or 16,000 additional WTEs to 2022. We have 2,500 more doctors, 5,600 more nurses and 3,700 more support and administrative staff. And yet, as this analysis shows, activity in our hospitals has increased by less than 10% over the same period."