Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,731 in the last 365 days.

T26/017 ESB Fisheries Conservation Aquaculture Licence Application to cultivate Salmon in Parteen, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is committed to protecting and respecting your privacy and employs appropriate technical and organisational measures to protect your information from unauthorised access. The Department will not process your personal data for any purpose other than that for which they were collected. Personal data may be exchanged with other Government Departments, local authorities, agencies under the aegis of the Department, or other public bodies, in certain circumstances where this is provided for by law.

You just read:

T26/017 ESB Fisheries Conservation Aquaculture Licence Application to cultivate Salmon in Parteen, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more