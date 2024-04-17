Too Brown To Keep: A Search For Love, Forgiveness, and Healing
EINPresswire.com/ -- AUTHOR NAME: Judy Fambrough-Billingsley
BOOK TITLE: Too Brown To Keep: A Search For Love, Forgiveness, and Healing
"Too Brown to Keep: A Search for Love, Forgiveness, and Healing" is a deeply personal and compelling memoir that delves into the author's journey of self-discovery and healing. Judy Fambrough-Billingsley's willingness to share her experiences of being abandoned as a biracial international adoptee after World War II demonstrates courage and vulnerability.
The title alone evokes a sense of the complex issues of race, identity, and belonging that the author grapples with throughout her life. By exploring her quest to find both birth parents and reconcile her past, she offers readers a window into the emotional and psychological effects of abandonment, grief, and loss, highlighting the resilience and strength required to overcome such challenges.
Including a chapter on forgiveness and healing suggests a deeper reflection on the author's journey toward acceptance and reconciliation, which adds depth and richness to the narrative. This aspect of the book provides insight into Fambrough-Billingsley's personal growth and offers valuable lessons and reflections for readers navigating their paths of healing and forgiveness.
Adding a guide to researching one's ancestry or reconnecting with lost loved ones at the end of the book is a practical and thoughtful touch. It demonstrates the author's desire to share her story and empower readers to explore their identities and relationships.
Overall, "Too Brown to Keep" is a poignant and thought-provoking memoir that tackles essential themes of identity, family, forgiveness, and healing. It promises to be an engaging and inspiring read for anyone interested in personal narratives of resilience and self-discovery.
Judy Fambrough-Billingsley had always wondered, “Who am I?” This basic human need to discover the answer began a lifelong quest for the answer to many questions. During her journey of discovery, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, a California Lifetime teaching credential, and a Master’s degree in Education Administration from the University of La Verne, California. Retired, mother to two sons and four grandsons, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Eta Gamma Sorority, and a member of The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Sacramento Chapter, the author finds time to serve her church and community in many ways.
Email: judybi10@gmail.com
Facebook: JFB. Author / https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100040894032817
Website: https://www.judyfambroughbillingsley.com
All humans must answer the question “Who am I?” Our sense of identity affects everything in our lives, from our choices to our values. My lifelong journey of discovery was driven by a deep, burning desire to leave a written legacy for my sons, grandsons, and future generations. Legacy-Pass it on!
"Too Brown to Keep: A Search For Love, Forgiveness, and Healing" tackles essential themes of identity, family, forgiveness, and healing. It promises to be an engaging and inspiring read for anyone interested in personal narratives of resilience and self-discovery.
https://www.amazon.com/Too-Brown-Keep-Forgiveness-Healing/dp/0578440024
Atticus Publishing LLC
