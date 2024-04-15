Please be aware, this recall is a correction, not a product removal.

The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

Device Use

The HeartMate II and HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist Systems (LVAS) are used to help the heart pump blood when it's not able to do so effectively on its own.

The HeartMate II and 3 are used for both short- and long-term support in adult patients with severe left ventricular heart failure. It can be used while waiting for a heart transplant, to help the heart recover, or as a permanent solution when a transplant isn't an option. HeartMate 3 can also be used in pediatric patients.

Both devices work by taking over the pumping function of the left ventricle, the main pumping chamber of the heart. They divert blood from the weakened left ventricle and propel it into the body's main artery, the aorta, helping to circulate blood throughout the body. The devices are used both inside and outside of the hospital.

Reason for Recall

Abbott/Thoratec Corp. is recalling HeartMate II and HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist System (LVAS) due to an issue called Extrinsic Outflow Graft Obstruction, (EOGO). This happens when biological material builds up between the HeartMate Outflow Graft and the Outflow Graft Bend relief or additional components added during surgery. This buildup can obstruct the device, making it less effective in helping the heart pump blood. It can trigger alarms indicating low blood flow and affect the device's ability to help the heart properly. The accumulation of biological material typically occurs over two years or more.

The use of affected LVAS may cause serious adverse health consequences and in worst cases, could result in death.

There have been 273 reported injuries and 14 reports of death associated with this issue.

Who May be Affected

Healthcare Professionals using the HeartMate II and HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist Systems (LVAS) to provide care.

People receiving care through either the HeartMate II or HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist Systems (LVAS)

What to Do

On February 19, 2024, Thoratec Corporation sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Correction Letter.

The letter requested customers to:

Complete and return acknowledgment form included with this letter. Abbott will continue to send letters to new consignees until the corrective measures are in place.

Pay attention to low flow alarms as this is the first symptom of significant outflow obstruction. Additional guidance was provided on how to diagnose unresolved low flow associated with outflow graft obstruction.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact Abbott/Thoratec Corporation at (844) 692-6367.

Full List of Affected Devices

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)/Model Numbers of US marketed devices (see links above for all affected devices including OUS marketed devices and devices used in investigational studies):

Device UDI-ID Firm Reference Number HeartMate II Sealed Outflow Graft with Bend Relief 00813024010807 103393 HeartMate II LVAS Implant Kit 00813024011224 106015 HeartMate II LVAS Implant Kit (Unsealed Outflow Graft with Bend Relief) 00813024010005 1355 HeartMate II LVAS Implant Kit (with RSOC Controller) 00813024010616 103695 HeartMate II LVAS Implant Kit (with Sealed Graft) 00813024011170 104911 HeartMate II LVAS Implant Kit (Used for pump exchange, No Graft) 00813024011996 107801 HeartMate 3 Sealed Outflow Graft with Bend Relief 00813024013266 105581US HeartMate 3 LVAS Implant Kit 00813024013297 106524US

Additional Resources:

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program using an online form, regular mail, or FAX.