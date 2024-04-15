Submit Release
Liesje Schreinemacher returns to work as Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation

NETHERLANDS, April 15 - News item | 15-04-2024 | 14:31

As of today, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher has returned from maternity leave. This marks the end of the period during which Geoffrey van Leeuwen has been standing in for her.

Ms Schreinemacher: ‘I’ve had four wonderful months of maternity leave, and it is with great pleasure that I return to my position as minister today. I would like to thank Geoffrey van Leeuwen for taking over my duties in my absence, especially during these turbulent times. It was a relief to know that everything was in his expert hands while I was away.’

