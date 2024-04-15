Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,728 in the last 365 days.

Diplomatic missions in Tehran and Erbil will reopen to the public on Tuesday

NETHERLANDS, April 15 - News item | 15-04-2024 | 17:05

The Dutch embassy in Tehran and the consulate-general in Erbil will reopen to the public on Tuesday 16 April. Both were closed on 14 and 15 April as a precaution on account of the tensions between Iran and Israel.

We will continue to closely monitor the security situation at the missions, and it is possible that they may be closed again in the future. For obvious reasons the ministry cannot comment on security measures.

Now that the missions have been re-opened to the public, they can again provide consular services. People with appointments that had to be cancelled due to the temporary closure will be contacted to reschedule.

You just read:

Diplomatic missions in Tehran and Erbil will reopen to the public on Tuesday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more