Diplomatic missions in Tehran and Erbil will reopen to the public on Tuesday

NETHERLANDS, April 15 - News item | 15-04-2024 | 17:05

The Dutch embassy in Tehran and the consulate-general in Erbil will reopen to the public on Tuesday 16 April. Both were closed on 14 and 15 April as a precaution on account of the tensions between Iran and Israel.

We will continue to closely monitor the security situation at the missions, and it is possible that they may be closed again in the future. For obvious reasons the ministry cannot comment on security measures.

Now that the missions have been re-opened to the public, they can again provide consular services. People with appointments that had to be cancelled due to the temporary closure will be contacted to reschedule.