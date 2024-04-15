Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian’s Regular Press Conference on April 15, 2024

At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon will pay an official visit to China from April 16 to 21.

CCTV: Today is the ninth National Security Education Day of China. I noted that this year’s theme is “the 10th anniversary of a holistic approach to national security: guiding the way with innovative thinking.” Can you share with us how a holistic approach to national security is implemented in diplomatic work and how it contributes to global security?

Lin Jian: This year marks the 10th anniversary of the holistic approach to national security put forward by General Secretary Xi Jinping. This approach is rooted in socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era and epitomizes the experience and collective wisdom of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people formed in their endeavor in the course of over a century to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests. Under its guidance, our work on national security has made historic achievements. The nation’s sovereignty, security and development interests are upheld in an all-round way. We have maintained long-term social stability. China is one of the safest countries in the world.

As we speak, changes of the world, of our times, and of historical significance are unfolding like never before, and the world has entered into a new period of instability and transformation. A holistic approach to national security underlines coordinated effort to protect both China’s security and the common security of the world, advocates the common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable global security vision, and calls for the building of a community with a shared future that enjoys universal security. In our external work, we have effectively upheld China’s sovereignty, security and development interests with a firm will and an indomitable fighting spirit, actively promoted bilateral and multilateral security exchanges and cooperation, and improved the global security governance system. To address the prevalent turbulence and instability in today’s world, President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Security Initiative, which advocates a new path to security that chooses dialogue, partnership and win-win over confrontation, alliance and zero-sum game, providing China’s solution to the global security predicament. At the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs at the end of last year, it was pointed out that building a community with a shared future for mankind is the noble goal pursued by China in conducting major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics for the new era; The strategic guidance comes from the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative; On this basis, we seek to usher in a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress for our world.

Looking ahead, we in the diplomatic service will continue to follow the requirements of a holistic approach to national security, contribute to global common security while safeguarding China’s own security, advance the Global Security Initiative with solid efforts, promote common responses to various kinds of security risks and challenges, and jointly build a beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace and universal security.

China-Arab TV: If Israel continues to attack Iran and the war escalates, does China worry it might get involved?

Lin Jian: China calls on relevant parties to stay calm and exercise restraint to prevent further escalation.

Shenzhen TV: April 13 marked one year of the international passenger service of the China-Laos Railway. On that day, another pair of passenger trains were added to run between Xishuangbanna of China and Luang Prabang of Laos. People can now take a round trip between the two places within just a day. Many Chinese and foreign tourists are drawn to the destinations along the route to get a unique travel experience. Today happens to be the last day of the Water Splashing Festival, which is being celebrated by Dai people and other ethnic groups in Yunnan. At the same time, countries such as Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar are celebrating their traditional new year festivals. The China-Laos Railway has once again become a top trending search. What’s your comment?

Lin Jian: The China-Laos Railway is a pioneering project implemented by China and the Indo-China Peninsula country to conduct high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and improve connectivity. Since its launch more than two years ago, the railway has witnessed a jump in passenger and cargo volume, eased travel for tourists and added strong impetus to the high-quality economic growth of China and Laos. It has become an important bond between countries in the region. The international passenger service that you mentioned connects Kunming, Xishuangbanna, Luang Prabang, Vientiane and other famous cities, making it more convenient for tourists to visit cultural sites and natural scenic spots along the route. Over the past year, the international passenger service trains ran 734 times, transported 700,000 tourists and attracted tourists from 87 countries and regions who took over 180,000 cross-border trips. After consultation, China and Laos agreed that on April 13, one more pair of trains for passengers would be added to run between Xishuangbanna and Luang Prabang from Friday to Monday. The train schedule will be adjusted when necessary in light of the passenger flow. This is evidence that the China-Laos Railway is a boost to the local tourism industry and consumer spending, and has enhanced people-to-people and cultural exchanges and trade between China and Laos. The railway is truly shared by all and benefits all.

China and Laos are both socialist countries and neighbors that are connected by mountains and rivers. We are a community of shared future with strategic significance. The China-Laos Railway is a witness to the two countries’ mutual success and future they share. It has also brought China, Laos, and neighboring ASEAN countries historic opportunities for opening up and substantial development progress. We hope that through the continued success of the China-Laos Railway, it will bring acceleration to regional prosperity and bring people of different countries closer for shared progress.

AFP: An opposition politician of Solomon Islands Daniel Suidani today told AFP ahead of the elections this week that China’s growing hold over the country is “alarming.” What is your response? How does the Foreign Ministry view the elections in Solomon Islands this week and the current China-Solomon Islands relations?

Lin Jian: China upholds the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs, and supports the people of Solomon Islands in choosing a development path that suits their national conditions.

During his meeting with President of the Federated States of Micronesia Wesley Simina a few days ago, President Xi Jinping noted that when countries develop relations with Pacific Island countries, it is essential to let Pacific Island countries make their own decisions, put development first, and stay open and inclusive. This is also China’s position and policy for developing relations with Solomon Islands.

Global Times: It’s reported the Mexican government announced on April 6 that Mexico will break diplomatic ties with Ecuador at once after the Ecuadorian side raided its embassy in Quito to arrest former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who had been seeking political asylum there, and flagrantly violated international law and Mexico’s sovereignty. Mexico initiated proceedings in the International Court of Justice on April 11 accusing Ecuador’s forcible entry into the Mexican embassy as a violation of international law and asking Ecuador to take state responsibility. What’s China’s comment?

Lin Jian: We have noted the development. Mexico and Ecuador are both members of the family of Latin America and the Caribbean countries. We hope that relevant countries will follow the principle of mutual respect and properly settle differences within the framework of the international law and the basic norms of international relations.

China News Service: I’d like to follow up on your announcement that Slovenia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon will pay an official visit to China. She will be accompanied by a business delegation. Can you share the arrangement of the visit?

Lin Jian: China-Slovenia relations are growing with a sound momentum. The two countries have carried out high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, jointly supported deeper and more substantive cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries, and achieved fruitful outcomes in high-level exchanges, trade and investment, scientific and technological innovation, cultural and people-to-people exchange and coordination on multilateral affairs. During Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon’s visit, the two sides will exchange views on bilateral relations, cooperation in various areas, coordination on multilateral affairs, and international and regional issues of mutual interest. This is the second visit to China by a national leader of Slovenia in five years. We believe that the visit will further consolidate political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation in various areas and galvanize joint effort to promote world peace and development. We also welcome Slovenia’s business delegation who will accompany the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. The business delegation’s visit speaks to the high expectation of entrepreneurs from Slovenia and Europe for high-level mutually beneficial cooperation. The business delegation will also visit Shanghai and Shenzhen. I believe they will feel China’s economic dynamism and growth momentum and see China’s firm commitment to opening up. China stands ready to work with Slovenia and take the visit as an opportunity to step up dialogue and communication, have closer exchanges at all levels and in all areas, and promote the sound and steady growth of China-Slovenia and China-EU relations.

AFP: Australian Prime Minister said today that a shopping center attack last weekend killed six people, including a Chinese woman who studied in Sydney. What’s your comment?

Lin Jian: On April 13, a knife attack at a shopping center in Sydney, Australia resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

In the wake of the attack, the Foreign Ministry directed the Chinese embassy and consulate in Australia to immediately activate the consular emergency response mechanism and verify whether Chinese nationals are among the victims. We have been informed by Australia that one Chinese national was killed and one injured. The Chinese embassy and consulate have asked Australia to make every effort to treat the injured. They are ready to help the victims’ families travel to Australia and attend to relevant matters, and will keep a close eye on the progress of the investigation.

Beijing Daily: China’s National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and the 360 Digital Security Group jointly published a report titled “Volt Typhoon: A Conspiratorial Swindling Campaign Targets with US Congress and Taxpayers Conducted by US Intelligence Community” on April 15. The US has been accusing the Chinese government of supporting Volt Typhoon’s cyberattacks. What’s China’s comment on the report?

Lin Jian: I noted the report you mentioned. According to the report, “Volt Typhoon” is actually a ransomware cybercriminal group who calls itself the “Dark Power” and is not sponsored by any state or region. There are signs that in order to receive more congressional budgets and government contracts, the US intelligence community and cybersecurity companies have been secretly collaborating to piece together false evidence and spread disinformation about so-called Chinese government’s support for cyberattacks against the US.

It’s no secret that the US is the world’s largest source of cyberattacks and the biggest threat to cybersecurity. Some in the US have been using origin-tracing of cyberattacks as a tool to hit and frame China, claiming the US to be the victim while it’s the other way round, and politicizing cybersecurity issues. What they have done seriously harms China’s lawful rights and interests. China urges the US to immediately stop its cyberattacks against China and stop smearing China.