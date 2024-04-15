Addison Kaboom Town!® Presents 40 Years of Fireworks with Air Show and a Town-Wide Celebration of Freedom July 3

Addison Kaboom Town, one of America's top fireworks shows, returns July 3 Pyrotechnic night flight in advance of Addison Kaboom Town fireworks show Addison Kaboom Town is preceded by the Addison Airport Airshow, which features skydivers, aerobatic pilots, historic warbirds and more.

While Addison. Texas is only home to 17,000 residents, more than a half-million guests come each year to celebrate Addison Kaboom Town!® on July 3.