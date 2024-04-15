Addison Kaboom Town!® Presents 40 Years of Fireworks with Air Show and a Town-Wide Celebration of Freedom July 3
While Addison. Texas is only home to 17,000 residents, more than a half-million guests come each year to celebrate Addison Kaboom Town!® on July 3.ADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 40 years, one of the nation’s most impressive and unique Independence Day celebrations has been held in the North Texas town of Addison, Texas. While 4.4 square-mile Addison is only home to 17,000 residents, more than a half-million guests from across the nation come each year to celebrate Addison Kaboom Town!® on July 3.
The celebration is citywide, with watch parties at many of Addison’s 200+ restaurants (the Town has more restaurants per capita than any other city in the U.S.!), 22 hotels, and at a fantastic, limited-capacity party in the 12-acre Addison Circle Park. The world-renowned fireworks and the incredible Addison Airport Airshow can be seen from anywhere in town.
The Addison Kaboom Town! ® 25-minute-long fireworks show is among the best in the nation, and it is simulcast on both Star 102.1 FM and on the town’s social media channels. Before the fireworks, there’ll be high-energy music at Addison Circle Park from one of the hottest country dance bands in Texas, Big City Outlaws and Texas’ most popular party band, Emerald City, who will also perform after the fireworks. Families viewing the fireworks from Addison Circle Park will enjoy festival food, beverages and a fun zone area for the kids.
Tickets to the watch party in Addison Circle Park, $10 for ages 10 and older, $5 for kids 2-9 and free for kids 2 and younger, will be available at addisonkaboomtown.com on June 5. Tickets are required for every guest attending.
Each year, Addison Kaboom Town!® is named among the top fireworks shows in the country. The spectacular, 4,000-shell show has been ranked as one of the top fireworks displays in the country by People.com, the American Pyrotechnics Association, Yahoo, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal and Travel + Leisure Magazine.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 3, 2024, 5-11 p.m.
5 p.m. – Addison Circle Park gates open
6:30 p.m. – Big City Outlaws
8 p.m. – Presentation of the Colors & National Anthem
8:30 p.m. – Emerald City Band
9:30 p.m. – Addison Kaboom Town! Fireworks
10 p.m. – Emerald City Band
WHERE: Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle, Addison, Texas 75001
Memorable views can be found from anywhere in Addison, but special watch parties hosted by many of Addison’s more than 200+ restaurants and 22 hotels offer spectators a unique viewing experience. A list of watch parties will be available on the website closer to the event.
TRAFFIC
NOTES: The popularity of the Addison Kaboom Town!® fireworks show may cause some traffic delays, specifically following the fireworks show. Book your hotel rooms now. Addison hotels quickly fill up for this annual event. Spectators are encouraged to spend the night in Addison at any of our hotels or remain at their favorite restaurant till traffic subsides.
EVENT
NOTES: Concessions are available in the park. Guests are not permitted to bring coolers into the park. Absolutely no alcohol can be brought into or out of Addison Circle Park. Beer and wine will be available for sale within the park.
COST: $10 for all ages 10 and older
$5 for ages 2-9
Free for those under 2, although a ticket is required.
Tickets are required for each person attending the limited-capacity party in Addison Circle Park. Tickets will be available online to the general public at 12 noon June 5. Book an Addison Kaboom Town! hotel package and enjoy quality accommodations, a cooling neck towel and guaranteed admission for up to 6.
WEBSITE: AddisonKaboomTown.com
