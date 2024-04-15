The Outlook: Tailoring your content to social platforms

This text comes from IPI’s newsletter The Outlook. Click here to sign up to receive future editions direct to your inbox.

The challenge: Limited resources become stretched when each platform demands tailored content

Each social media platform might attract different demographics, uses different means of selecting which content users see, and have different requirements for multimedia formats (short videos, vertical videos, link usage etc.) – and these can change regularly. For small organizations, it’s a lot to keep track of.

One such organization is Baynana, a Spain-based news outlet, founded by Syrian journalists who write for the migrant community. They joined IPI’s New Media Incubator with the goal of reaching a greater audience and achieving financial sustainability.

Audience surveys and 1:1 interviews showed that their audience preferred consuming news on social media and in newsletters, so this was their focus for the incubator.

The solution: Don’t tailor content for platforms, tailor it for your audience on each platform

While there are general trends you can follow to adapt your content for each platform – image dimensions, caption or video length, formal or informal tone of voice – the most efficient way to get the most out of your social feeds is to understand specifically how your audience uses each platform. In Baynana’s case, Instagram was one of the most popular platforms. It was worthwhile to devote time to making their profile a a space where users could be informed on all issues related to Spanish and EU migration policies, stories of migrants in Spain, and cultural events. “We have learned that a strong team, even small, can do wonders in very little time,” the Baynana team said. “The lessons learned from this [our exploration of how our audience used social media] are that nothing can be presumed.” They initially assumed that their Arabic-speaking audience was present on Twitter/X and not Facebook, but found the opposite: the Arab audience was dominant on Facebook, while their Twitter/X content reached a valuable audience segment of NGOs and journalists, and proved to be an important driver of traffic.

Baynana’s Instagram profile has a distinctive visual identity and features plenty of carousel (multi-image) posts and videos for deeper storytelling.

This has influence not only over the languages they use on each platform, but also on the content. On Facebook, Baynana highlights news about what Spanish migration policy means for individuals, as well as stories of migrants and refugees which the audience on that platform could relate to.

Another lesson was that replicating the same content on Instagram Reels and TikTok was not effective. Content that worked well on Reels had far smaller reach and engagement on TikTok. Rather than continue replicating, Baynana made the strategic decision to focus on Reels until they have enough resources to give TikTok more attention.

These decisions can be different for every organization.

Romanian news outlet Gen, știri, an alumnus of IPI’s Transition Accelerator, focuses heavily on TikTok, a popular platform with their target audience of Gen Zs. Gen, știri also ensured that their goals for the platform align with their overall goal of increasing youth engagement with democracy in the country, so they focus on strategies to increase comments and engagement rather than merely aiming at increased reach.

💡The Takeaway: It’s not a question of ‘TikTok content’ or ‘Facebook content’; what you need to provide is content for your organization’s audience on each platform.

Succeeding at this can directly benefit your bottom line and overall business, not just followers and engagement growth on a certain platform. During the three-month incubator, Baynana’s main focus was improving the relevancy of their social content, but the team also increased the number of website visits by 15 percent.

