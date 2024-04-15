Fox Factory Unveils Its All-New 2024 Chevrolet Silverado Fox Factory Edition Vehicle

ATLANTA, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Inc. proudly unveils its latest creation, a super truck with a heritage deeply rooted in offroad racing that spans over 50 years. This truck, a result of a collaboration between Fox Factory Powered Vehicle Division and offroad industry leaders like FOX, Method Race Wheels, BF Goodrich, Baja Kits, ARB, RCV and more, is a testament to our shared passion for building rugged, performance-driven vehicles. With 700hp on tap, menacing wide-body prerunner styling, and long travel suspension designed to conquer any terrain, this Silverado truly reflects our commitment to excellence. Through countless hours of design, torture testing, and refinement, this Silverado offers next-level aftermarket suspension technology with OE-level integration all backed by a 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty.



As part of this integration, FOX has developed the next evolution of the highly acclaimed Live Valve shock system for the high-performance Chevy Silverado platform. Leveraging the exceptional 3.2 Internal Bypass shock design, our new Live Valve suspension management system features two electronically controlled solenoid valves per shock, providing control over compression and rebound. This advanced technology ensures a smooth and controlled ride, regardless of terrain.





Suspension

No one has built more 6100 and 7200 class race trucks than the Brenthel brothers. They birthed Baja Kits because they needed reliable race support vehicles to campaign their Arrive and Drive race program. "You can't rescue a race truck if you become the emergency." –Jordan Brenthel.

This exclusive Baja Kits long travel front suspension is a game-changer, increasing the overall track width by 6" over stock. This enhancement significantly improves the capability and stability of the custom Silverado. Up front, this truck boasts a pair of 6061-T6 billet upper control arms, boxed and internally gusseted lower control arms, and high-strength ductile iron steering knuckles, all designed to offer additional strength, durability, and travel. The arms feature durometer-specific rubber bushings and Mevotech TTX series ball joints for long service life in all environments. Steering is addressed in 2 ways, uniquely formed HD steering linkage and an exclusive steering damper. The linkage offers additional strength, clearance, and compatibility with the increased track width. An exclusive high-clearance FOX steering damper was developed to allow this Silverado to be pushed harder off-road while controlling the massive 37" tires. The Baja Kits Pre Runner suspension is paired with FOX 3.2 Factory Race Series Live Valve coil-over shocks and 2.0 IFP bump stops capable of 14.5" of usable suspension travel up front (more on this shock innovation below).

The Silverado’s standard leaf springs have been replaced with a pair of Baja Kits 7075-T6 billet aluminum trailing arms for increased travel, strength, and zero maintenance. This bolt-on system of rear trailing arms, upper arms, and track bar positions the full-width Dana 60 semi-float rear axle while maintaining clearance for the factory 24-gallon fuel tank. A matching set of FOX 3.2 Live Valve coil-over shocks with roost guards and 2.0 bump stops allow 15.5" of vertical travel and 19.5" of articulated travel without cutting into the bed.

FOX Live Valve suspension combines performance-enhancing, electronically controlled compression and rebound damping with desert race-winning, position-sensitive internal bypass technology to provide a smooth and comfortable feeling on the pavement with unmatched bottom-out resistance and stability at high speeds off-road in real-time. FOX's new shock management system adjusts compression and rebound damping based on measurements from a high-precision 6-axis IMU and driver inputs such as steering wheel angle, brake, and throttle, all directly captured from the GM Silverado's chassis systems.

The Live Valve suspension management system offers three terrain-optimized suspension modes, with additional custom modes available soon. All modes are selectable through a dash-mounted touchpoint for instant on-the-fly adjustment. In addition, you can take control via the available FOX mobile app to select and monitor terrain modes and suspension telemetry, record your rid drives, and improve your suspension performance with over-the-air updates.

Drivetrain

This limited-edition Silverado is like no other, pinning you to the back of your seat, whether on the street or the trail. GM's tried-and-true 6.2L aluminum block V8 performance is boosted with the help of a Whipple® Gen V Supercharger specially tuned to produce up to 700 horsepower with 640 lb./ft of torque. The signature rumble that you can both hear and feel comes from the stainless free-flow cat-back Borla exhaust system. This increase in power is sent through the 10L80 10-speed transmission and selectable transfer case into the front axle featuring RCV chromoly CVs. A rear JE Reel driveline was upgraded along with a full-width semi-float Dana 60 that features 3.73 gear set, selectable ARB air locker, and 35-spline chromoly shafts to send power down to the 37" BFG A/T KO2 tires mounted on 17x9 Method Bead Grip® equipped forged alloy wheels.

WHAT IT IS: Patented Bead Grip® technology aims to bridge the gap between a conventional street wheel and a bead lock, which is often not legal for highway use. Reducing air pressure in the tire increases traction and ride quality while on the trail. The ability to safely run lower pressures without worrying about the tire de-beading and staying highway-legal will undoubtedly be a bonus to off-road enthusiasts.

Exterior

This truck commands respect with authentic prerunner styling at an OE-level fit and finish. Up front, the high clearance steel bumper and skids provide additional ground clearance and protection with a menacing appearance. Finished in high-gloss black exterior these trucks feature a carbon fiber hood with center carbon reveal and vented jewel that ties into the wide-body carbon fiber fenders and bedsides designed to accommodate the long travel suspension's additional travel and 37" BFG A/T KO2 tires, all while exuding luxury. Though only expose small portions of carbon weave, those panels are the real deal, full carbon, not overlays for the vinyl graphics. This truck means business – and won't leave you in the dark; the array of Nacho lighting will light up the trail for an available 60,000 lumens of front facing LED lighting. The rear tube and plate bumper increase the approach angle while protecting the bedsides. There are two rack tire carrier options, single tire or a dual tire carrier configuration that can accommodate 40" tires if you are truly chasing a TT. These racks can also accommodate an offroad jack, lighting and other gear.

Interior

The cockpit on this Silverado builds off the modern styling and features customers have come to expect. Improvements focus on luxury performance, starting with the step up into the cab with a set of Amp Research Powersteps that retract up out of the way when not in use providing additional rocker protection. Inside you’re welcomed with custom orange stitched two-tone leather seats that have Alcantara suede inserts; the leather-wrapped steering wheel is accented with an orange stitched center line and carbon fiber trim panels. The race-inspired steering wheel maintains OE integration with the infotainment system and paddle shift features and is the focal point for this luxury prerunner. Several matte carbon panels round out the race feel inside the cabin. Within easy reach of the driver’s seat, you’ll find a Live Valve touchpoint, allowing split-second control of the suspension, and settings on the fly to optimize for various terrains. Also integrated into the dash is a 6-switch panel to control the offroad lights, onboard air, and rear differential locker. There are also prewired relays under the hood Deutsch connectors in the bed and under the hood for easy install of customer selected accessories. The floor is protected with black all-weather rubber mats that can be easily removed and cleaned after a fun day in the dirt. Lastly, each limited-edition truck is numbered with an exclusive plaque on the dash.

Live Valve Technology

From the start, FOX's goal was to design a suspension system that performed even better than the current generation of FOX analog Internal Bypass shocks.

The Live Valve suspension management system can detect real-time data from accelerating, braking, steering, and inertial sensors every few thousandths a second and independently adjust the Live Valve compression and rebound base valves to their optimal settings for that moment. When the onboard ECU receives inputs from multiple sensors, it can adjust the shocks in real-time like never before. “Getting a system like this to work seamlessly in the background while each driver concentrates on driving flat-out required several FOX engineering teams to work together over the past three years through rigorous testing and tuning sessions to perfect this proprietary onboard electronic shock technology." Rob Stanford, FOX Director of Electronics and Software

Real-time data is gathered every few thousandths of a second — and all four shocks are then independently adjusted for optimal ride performance. The compression and rebound adjustment ensures that the truck stays level from start to finish in a corner. The inside shocks absorb bumps by decreasing compression damping while simultaneously maintaining a lower inside ride height by adding rebound damping. The outside shocks will reduce body roll by adding compression damping and maintain the outside ride height by opening the rebound damping circuit. With each shock adjusting compression and rebound, the vehicle stays level at the optimal place in its travel, keeping you comfortable and in control.

The adjustment over compression and rebound delivers braking performance like never before. To ensure the Fox Factory Edition 2024 Chevy Silverado maintains traction and does not nose-dive during braking, the front and rear shocks are each adjusted to have optimal compression and rebound settings. How? The Live Valve suspension management system detects the driver pushing the brake pedal. It increases the front shock compression damping to reduce the chassis pitching forward and decreases rebound damping to absorb bumps and keep the front ride height up. The rear shocks decrease compression damping, maintain a level ride height, and absorb bumps while adding rebound damping to slow forward pitching movement and keep the whole vehicle level. When the driver mashes the loud pedal, the adjustments are reversed to keep the chassis level while maintaining maximum traction and comfort.

You stay comfortable in the seat and in control of your vehicle. But an incredible ride isn't worth much if the shocks don't last. This is where FOX's experience in design and testing came into play. They took a functional concept and turned it into durable shocks proven to hold up to triple-digit temperatures in the harshest environments.

FOX's 3.2 Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks deliver race-dominating and position-sensitive damping technology and performance in a hassle-free package. Patented Internal Bypass technology allows for multiple zones of damping control. The result is a comfortable, confident ride with increased damping capacity through rough terrain. Internal bypass shocks produce more force progressively to control hard bottom-outs, prevent harsh top-outs, and provide an initial catch for landing. Shock fluid bypasses the main piston through a series of bleed holes in the ride zone. As the shock extends past the ride zone in rebound or compression, the bleed holes terminate, forcing fluid through the main piston.

A Recirculating Reservoir body cap enables the continuous exchange of shock fluid between the finned external reservoir and body using a checked piston, keeping shock temperatures cool for better performance. Type III anodization prevents corrosion and wear of the 3.2-inch diameter aluminum bodies.

Without question, the Fox Factory Edition has ushered in a new era of super trucks all backed by a 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty. To be one of the 500 potential owners, visit www.foxfactorytruck.com for more information.

_______________________________________________________

LINKS:

Official Website (Info and Reservations) - www.foxfactorytruck.com

YouTube Channel - www.youtube.com/@DriveFoxFactory

Press Pack Media/Assets - https://foxaag.imagerelay.com/fl/a3fad4f0e8e64143b2e4dbc375bf8ef7



_______________________________________________________

TRUCK SPECS:

Category Title Spec General Truck 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD (RST) Power 700 hp* Torque 640 lb/ft* Overall Length 238 in Overall Width 88.5 in Overall Height 82 in Overall Weight 5900 lb (est) *estimated crank Hp/Tq based on premium fuel in ideal conditions Powertrain Engine GM 6.2L (L87) EcoTec3 V8 Induction Whipple Gen V Supercharger Tune proprietary ECM/TCM tune Exhaust Borla stainless cat-back dual exhaust Transmission 10L80 10-speed automatic Transfer Case 2-speed selectable (2Hi, 4Hi, 4Lo, Auto) Driveshaft (rear) JE Reel HD driveline w/ 1350 u-joints Front Axle AAM - limited slip, 3.73 gearset, RCV chromoly CV axle shafts Rear Axle Dana 60 - semi-float, selectable ARB air locker, 3/73 gearset, 35-spline chromoly axle shafts Tires 37x12.50x17 BF Goodrich A/T KO2 Wheels 17x8.5 Method Bead Grip® forged alloy (proprietary design) Suspension Front Suspension Baja Kits Pre Runner Long Travel System Front Shocks FOX 3.2 Factory Race Series Internal Bypass Live Valve Coil-Overs w/ Finned Recirculating Reservoirs Front Bump Stops FOX 2.0 Factory Race Series IFP Steering Rack-and-Pinion with Baja Kits HD linkage and FOX steering damper Front Travel 14.5in Rear Suspension Baja Kits Pre Runner Long Travel Trailing Arm System Rear Shocks FOX 3.2 Factory Race Series Internal Bypass Live Valve Coil-Overs w/ Finned Recirculating Reservoirs Rear Bump Stops FOX 2.0 Factory Race Series IFP Rear Travel 15.5in vertical (20in articulated) Exterior Hood Carbon fiber, vented with center carbon reveal and jewel Fender/Bedside Carbon fiber, injection molded vents with fabric inner liners Bumpers High clearance steel prerunner bumpers - 1.75in x .120-wall DOM tubing construction, sensor integration, frame mounted recovery points Lights Nacho Quatro LEDs (x8) Steps Amp Research Powersteps (electric retractable) Bed Rack 1.75in heavy wall steel tubing construction w/ frame tie-ins - single or dual spare tire configurable Paint Black w/ carbon fiber reveals and orange striping Badges Injection molded fender and tailgate badges Interior Seats Custom orange stitched two-tone leather seats with Alcantara suede inserts and Fox Factory embroidery Steering Wheel Leather-wrapped with orange stitched center line, carbon fiber accents and paddle shift integration Infotainment GM 13.4in Infotainment System with Carplay® and Android compatibility Touchpoint FOX Live Valve control touchpoint Switches Dash mounted 6-switch system Plaque Serialized dash plaque Air Compressor ARB twin air compressor (engine bay mounted)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4d638ca-b8f1-4483-a681-a808f398c352

Contact Information: info@foxfactorypvd.com