Monmouth Mobile Home Park wins MHI Excellence in Manufactured Housing Community Impact Project of the Year Award
Monmouth Mobile Home Park's work addressing social and underserved needs on a local level has been recognized nationally by the Manufactured Housing Institute.MONMOUTH JUNCTION, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 2024 Manufactured Housing Institute National Congress on April 4, 2024, Monmouth Mobile Home Park (MMHP) received the 2024 Excellence in Manufactured Housing, Community Impact Project of the Year Award. This prestigious award, voted on by an independent panel of industry experts, honors one Manufactured Housing Community nationwide whose initiatives have significantly addressed social or underserved needs at the local level.
Monmouth Mobile Home Park adopts a comprehensive approach to serving not only its residential community but also South Brunswick Township, New Jersey, where they are located. "Our dedicated staff has worked hard to develop programs and work collaboratively with community partners to offer services and programs aimed at enriching people's lives and providing assistance in various ways," remarked Dan Mandell, Manager of Monmouth Mobile Park. With a rich history dating back to the 1950s, MMHP has consistently demonstrated a commitment to giving back to the community and has, in recent years, spearheaded programs focused on resident education, alleviating food insecurity, and bolstering local community events.
"We highly value our partnerships with the South Brunswick Public Library, Social Services, Police Department, and Recreation Departments," emphasized Mandell. Through these collaborations, MMHP has been able to provide residents with an array of impactful programs. The partnership with the Public Library, for instance, facilitates greater access to free educational programs, with the library hosting diverse events at MMHP catering to children, adults, seniors, and non-English-speaking residents. To complement our Library partnership, we have two "take a book, leave a book" kiosks set up in the park with books for all ages in both Spanish and English.
Moreover, MMHP is dedicated to enhancing residents' access to fresh produce and other essential items. In 2018, MMHP established a community garden, overseen by Assistant Manager Samantha Karbownik, who dedicates countless hours to tending to the garden to maximize its offerings for residents. In 2020, MMHP initiated its own food pantry and partnered with South Brunswick Social Services to provide residents with easy access to not only traditional pantry items, but also fresh produce donated by local farms and stores.
In addition to serving its residents, MMHP recognizes the importance of supporting community events such as South Brunswick's annual Fourth of July Celebration, National Night Out, and the town's outdoor concert series. "We proudly offer our mobile stage for Township-hosted community events at no charge. We believe it's crucial for residents to have access to enjoyable, safe, and family-oriented events and activities," stated Mandell. These events, which enjoy both local and national recognition, are made possible by the tireless efforts of Township employees and the support of local businesses like MMHP.
Monmouth Mobile Home Park is a family friendly 280-unit manufactured housing land lease community located on Route 1 in South Brunswick, New Jersey. To discover more about MMHP, please visit www.MMHP.com.
