Calgary Health Foundation appoints Rob Peabody, former CEO of Husky Energy, as New Board Chair

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary Health Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Peabody as Board Chair. Mr. Peabody most recently served as President and CEO of Husky Energy before its merger with Cenovus Energy.

Rob’s leadership, demonstrated through his former membership in the distinguished Business Council of Canada and his service on numerous boards, as well as his diverse philanthropic efforts, particularly in healthcare, will now be focused on advancing healthcare delivery through collaborative efforts as Chair of the Calgary Health Foundation. Rob’s wealth of experience has helped shape the landscape of the Alberta economy, and his commitment to our community will support the Foundation's current priorities, including Women’s Health, Mental Health, Indigenous Health, NICU, and various innovative care delivery initiatives.

Rob’s thoughtful approach to advancing healthcare initiatives has been evident in his roles as Calgary Health Foundation’s Funding Oversight Committee Chair and as Chair of the Foothills Hospital Fund Development Council prior to joining the board in 2022. His belief in Calgary and its community, coupled with his vision as Board Chair, includes supporting vital healthcare innovation through research and enhanced service delivery. This entails developing enhanced partnerships with the Calgary community, corporations, and the government to ensure Calgary is globally recognized for delivering integrated healthcare solutions.

Rob Peabody recognizes the opportunity to utilize his experience and extensive business relationships to guide Calgary Health Foundation in pursuing its goal of relentlessly advancing care, wellness, and research in our hospitals, Carewest, and community care. "I am honored to serve as the Board Chair of Calgary Health Foundation. Together with our dedicated board members and partners, I look forward to building on the Foundation's successes and ensuring that every individual in our community has access to the best advancements in healthcare."

Calgary Health Foundation’s interim Board Chair, Sarah Kennedy, and Governance Chair, Kathy Hnatiuk, recognize the value of Rob’s executive leadership and its benefit to the Foundation. Rob's focus on bringing together donors, companies, governments, and other stakeholders with diverse interests enables extraordinary projects and initiatives to advance the delivery of real health benefits to Calgary and the region.

Murray Sigler, President, and CEO of Calgary Health Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm for Rob's appointment, stating, "Rob's visionary leadership and passion for community well-being will undoubtedly drive our efforts to enhance healthcare services for all Calgarians."

Calgary Health Foundation is a philanthropic organization uniting our donors, four hospitals, care providers, and community partners with the ambitious aim of revolutionizing health outcomes. Through deep cooperation, unrelenting persistence and a sharp focus on care, wellness, and research, we are unyielding in our efforts to ensure Calgarians receive the most progressive care in the world — because our loved ones and yours deserve nothing less. calgaryhealthfoundation.ca

