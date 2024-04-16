Wheaton Law Firm Announces 15 Attorneys As Super Lawyers and Rising Stars

MKFM Law Firm in Wheaton announces 15 of its attorneys as 2024 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars, underscoring their expertise in family law and civil matters.

ST. CHARLES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The law firm of Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC is very proud to announce that six attorneys from the firm have earned the prestigious distinction of Super Lawyers, and nine have been recognized as Rising Stars for 2024. The attorneys recognized as Super Lawyers are George Frederick, Lynn Mirabella, Henry Kass, Joshua Bedwell, Stacey McCullough, and Todd Scalzo, while the attorneys who earned a Rising Star distinction are Lindsay Stella, Megan Harris, Britni Bartik, Kira Albrecht, Jacqueline Mazur, Bradley Erdman, Lindsey Mirabella, Lacey Boulware, and Chad Baker.

After 75 years of service to people of Illinois and thousands of satisfied clients, it is no surprise to the MKFM team or the Illinois legal community that an astounding 15 attorneys from their firm have earned the designation of Super Lawyers and Rising Stars. MKFM firm is synonymous with providing reputable and dependable legal services across various civil matters, often involving divorce, family law, sexual harassment, employment discrimination, and various other areas of litigation.

Over the decades, MKFM team has handled countless cases, both large and small, making them the foremost authority in cases ranging from uncontested divorces and custody disputes to sexual harassment in the workplace and employee discrimination. MKFM is very proud of the trust they have earned and established with their clients and look to continue to strengthen these client bonds.

Super Lawyers is an online service that recognizes legal professionals who have attained high peer recognition and professional achievement in over 70 practice areas.

Meanwhile, Rising Stars is a designation by Super Lawyers for top attorneys who are either 40 years old or younger or have been in practice for ten years or less. Like Super Lawyers, Rising Stars are selected thoroughly, including peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations.

About Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC

Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC is a law firm with locations in Wheaton and St. Charles, Illinois. The firm focuses primarily on family law matters, such as divorce, custody, child support, mediation as well as employment law, criminal defense, orders of protection and school law.

To learn more about Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC, please visit https://www.mkfmlaw.com/ or call 630-665-7300 to schedule an initial attorney meeting.